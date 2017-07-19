Carriacou Island Day Trip from Grenada

After morning hotel pickup, you’ll be transported to the Carenage, St George’s lively waterfront, to board the Osprey, the public ferry boat that will take you on the 90-minute journey across the Caribbean to the island of Carriacou, about 20 miles (32 km) north of Grenada. When you arrive, a Carriacou guide will greet you and take you on a tour of the island. Part of the nation of Grenada, Carriacou is much less visited than Grenada island and offers a more authentic look at Caribbean life. At only 13 square miles (34 sq km), the island is small and its attractions are easy to see during your tour, just more than an hour long.Drive through Hillsborough, the capital and only city on the island, and pass by an old plantation house. Stop to enjoy the photo-worthy view from Belair National Park, a natural and heritage park that’s home to a forest of tropical trees as well as ruins from English and French plantations. See a windmill that was once used to grind sugar; visit Windward, a village known for its boat-making trade; and learn a bit of island history at Petite Carnage, the site of a battle between the English and French. Next, refuel at a local restaurant with an island-style lunch of chicken or fish, accompanied by rice or veggies. Then it’s time to hit the water. As you arrive with your guide at Paradise Beach, take a look at the long, uncrowded stretch of sugar-white sand and let out a sigh of relaxation. You have about 45 minutes of free time here to swim, sunbathe, read or take a nap. If you brought snorkeling equipment with you from Grenada, hop in the water and discover the colorful fish and other marine life. At the end of your time on Carriacou, head back to the marina to board the Osprey for the return ferry ride to Grenada. When you arrive, you’ll be taken back to your hotel.