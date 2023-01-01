Marché Atwater

Just off the Canal de Lachine, this fantastic market has a mouthwatering assortment of fresh produce from local farms (some promoting sustainability), excellent wines, crusty breads, fine cheeses and other delectable fare. The market’s specialty shops operate year-round, while outdoor eatery stalls open from March to October. It’s all housed in a 1933 brick hall, topped with a clock tower, and little bouts of live music pop off with pleasing regularity. The grassy banks overlooking the canal are great for a picnic.