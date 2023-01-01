The massive Victorian building hugging the slope west of the Marriott Château Champlain is the old Windsor Station, opened in 1889 as the headquarters of the Canadian Pacific Railway. Photo displays show the former station in all its glory. The Romanesque structure inspired a château style for train stations across the country; its architect, Bruce Price, would later build the remarkable Château Frontenac in Québec City.

Take a stroll through the restored Salle des pas perdus, a 25,000-sq-ft concourse, where millions of travelers once set off on train trips. Today, it's hauntingly vacant.