This mélange of four carefully restored 19th- and 20th-century buildings integrates the old Berkeley Hotel and three houses, including the Atholstan House, a Québec historic monument. To the rear is an intriguing atrium with a pretty garden. Also on the property stands the Emmanuel Congregation Church, which belongs to the Salvation Army.

The property was the symbolic headquarters of the Alcan aluminum concern (now part of Rio Tinto Alcan), before its sale in 2013 to Cirque de Soleil. It is now being developed into a shiny tower block but the facade will remain.