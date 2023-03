This fortress-like apartment complex from 1926 was designed by the famed Montréal architects George Ross and Robert MacDonald. It's worth passing by its facade, if you're nearby. The style would do Errol Flynn proud: Scottish and French Renaissance with stone battlements, demons and pavilion roofs. Fossilized shells are visible in the limestone blocks. Famed local author Mordecai Richler resided here for more than 20 years.