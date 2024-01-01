This is one of Montréal’s finest old mansions, built in 1902 with an old coach house out back and an attached conservatory – rare features among the remaining Golden Square Mile homes. Architecture buffs will have a good time here picking out the Gothic, Italian and Romanesque Revival elements.
Reid Wilson House
Montréal
