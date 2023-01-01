Rue Sherbrooke Ouest

Montréal

Until the 1930s the downtown stretch of Rue Sherbrooke Ouest was home to the Golden Square Mile, one of the richest residential neighborhoods in Canada. You’ll see a few glorious old homes along this drag, including the Reid Wilson House, the Louis-Joseph Forget House and the Mount Royal Club. There are good interpretation panels outside them explaining their history. The route is also home to visit-worthy churches, some first-rate museums and strings of energetic students en route to McGill University.

