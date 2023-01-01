Until the 1930s the downtown stretch of Rue Sherbrooke Ouest was home to the Golden Square Mile, one of the richest residential neighborhoods in Canada. You’ll see a few glorious old homes along this drag, including the Reid Wilson House, the Louis-Joseph Forget House and the Mount Royal Club. There are good interpretation panels outside them explaining their history. The route is also home to visit-worthy churches, some first-rate museums and strings of energetic students en route to McGill University.