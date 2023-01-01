Maison St-Gabriel

This magnificent farmhouse in Pointe St-Charles is one of the finest examples of traditional Québec architecture. The house was bought in 1668 by Marguerite Bourgeoys to house a religious order. Young women called the Filles du Roy also stayed here – they were sent from Paris to Montréal to find husbands. The 17th-century roof of the two-story building is of particular interest for its intricate beam work, one of the few of its kind in North America.

The museum has an excellent collection of artifacts going back to the 17th and 18th centuries, with unusual items including sinks made from black stone and a sophisticated water-disposal system.