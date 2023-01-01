Tucked away in a little-visited corner of Old Montréal, the Darling Foundry hosts avant-garde, often large-scale exhibitions and installations in its two sizable showrooms. The brick industrial building, which dates back to the early 1900s, once housed a prosperous iron foundry and is today home to the gallery and live-work studios for artists.

In the summertime the foundry hosts occasional Thursday-night street events (with free admission). Check the website for upcoming exhibitions. Also in the foundry is the first-rate restaurant Le Serpent, with its entrance on Prince St.