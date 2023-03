The Montréal History Center has 300-plus artifacts that illustrate the city’s eventful past while focusing on its social history. You can listen to the tales of long-lost neighborhoods, or travel back in time while watching archival footage from the '40s and '60s.

The Centre d'Histoire de Montréal will be closed down from 2020 to reopen as the MEM (Mémoire des Montréalais) in 2021 in a new location in the Place des Arts district. Check the website for updates.