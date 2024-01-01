Musée des Sœurs-Grises

Dedicated to St Marguerite d’Youville, founder of the community of the Sisters of Charity, better known as the Grey Nuns, this museum has a small but wonderfully presented set of exhibits. Tours of the museum in French and English are available by appointment only; you can take a virtual tour through the website.
