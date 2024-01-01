Parisian Laundry

A former industrial laundry turned monster (15,000-sq-ft) gallery, this space is worth a trip for the old building itself even if you’re not a fan of contemporary art. Previous exhibitions have included works by New York conceptual artist Adam Pendleton and Québec sculptor Valérie Blass. Be sure to check out exhibits upstairs and in the basement.
