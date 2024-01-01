Parisian Laundry

Montréal

LoginSave

A former industrial laundry turned monster (15,000-sq-ft) gallery, this space is worth a trip for the old building itself even if you’re not a fan of contemporary art. Previous exhibitions have included works by New York conceptual artist Adam Pendleton and Québec sculptor Valérie Blass. Be sure to check out exhibits upstairs and in the basement.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • October 18, 2017: Visitors seated on the grass around a lake in Mont Royal Park during autumn.

    Parc du Mont-Royal

    1.46 MILES

    The charming, leafy expanse of Parc du Mont-Royal is charged for a wide range of outdoor activities. The wooded slopes and grassy meadows have stunning…

  • Montreal, Quebec, Canada - 15 September 2018: Oblique view of the Montreal museum of fine arts' old building with stairways and entrance doors.

    Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal

    1.11 MILES

    Montréal’s Museum of Fine Arts is an accessible and beautifully updated oasis of art housed in architecturally striking buildings. A visit here is a must…

  • Notre Dame Basilica (Montreal, Canada).

    Basilique Notre-Dame

    2.01 MILES

    Montréal's famous landmark, Notre Dame Basilica, is a 19th-century Gothic Revival masterpiece with spectacular craftsmanship – a visually pleasing, if…

  • May 28, 2017: St Joseph's Oratory on Mont Royal with a woman praying on steps.

    Oratoire St-Joseph

    1.68 MILES

    The stunning Oratoire St-Joseph church built on the flanks of Mont-Royal commands grand views of the the Côte-des-Neiges area and northwest Montréal. The…

  • 1197761248

    Jardin Botanique

    5.37 MILES

    Montréal’s Jardin Botanique is the third-largest botanical garden in the world, after London’s Kew Gardens and Berlin’s Botanischer Garten.

  • Maisonneuve Monument in Place d'Armes

    Place d'Armes

    2 MILES

    This open square is framed by some of the finest buildings in Old Montréal, including its oldest bank, first skyscraper and Basilique Notre-Dame. The…

  • Canada, Quebec, Montreal, Old Port clock tower

    Old Port

    2.39 MILES

    Montréal's Old Port has morphed into a park and fun zone paralleling the mighty St Lawrence River for 2.5km and punctuated by four grand quais (quays)…

View more attractions

Nearby Montréal attractions

1. Westmount Square

0.38 MILES

Westmount Square, designed by Bauhaus architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, is a modern complex with office towers, terrace and shopping concourse that…

2. Marché Atwater

0.42 MILES

Just off the Canal de Lachine, this fantastic market has a mouthwatering assortment of fresh produce from local farms (some promoting sustainability),…

3. Canal de Lachine

0.55 MILES

A perfect marriage of urban infrastructure and green civic planning: a 14km-long cycling and pedestrian pathway, with picnic areas and outdoor spaces…

4. Westmount City Hall

0.61 MILES

The faux medieval towers of Westmount City Hall come as a surprise after the skyscrapers of downtown. This Tudor gatehouse in rough-hewn stone looks like…

5. Centre Canadien d'Architecture

0.62 MILES

A must for architecture fans, this center is equal parts museum and research institute. The building incorporates Shaughnessy House, a 19th-century gray…

6. Westmount Park & Library

0.72 MILES

The lovely Westmount Park encompasses pathways, streams and concealed nooks that recall the whimsical nature of English public gardens. At the western…

7. St Jax

1 MILES

Built in 1864 on a sports field for the British military, this Anglican church used to be called St Crickets in the Fields for the matches that unfolded…

8. Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal

1.11 MILES

Montréal’s Museum of Fine Arts is an accessible and beautifully updated oasis of art housed in architecturally striking buildings. A visit here is a must…