There are excellent views of downtown from this wide semicircular vantage point fronting the Chalet du Mont-Royal. To the left you can even make out the round shape of the Biosphère on Parc Jean-Drapeau. The lookout an easy 10-minute walk (700m) from the car park at bus 11 stop Remembrance/Chemin du Chalet. A more challenging 10-15 minute walk is also possible straight uphill from Ave de Pins Ouest at Rue Peel.

It gets extremely windy up there; dress warmer than for ground level.