A Victorian spirit of discovery pervades this old natural-history museum, though you won’t find anything more gruesome than stuffed animals from the Laurentians hinterland. The Redpath Museum houses a large variety of specimens, including a dinosaur skeleton and seashells donated from around the world. A highlight is the 3rd-floor World Cultures Exhibits, which includes Egyptian mummies, shrunken heads and artifacts from ancient Mediterranean, African and East Asian communities.