Illuminated Crowd

Montréal

The Illuminated Crowd Sculpture in front of BNP Building, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Getty Images

Constructed of polyester resin, Raymond Mason’s sculpture of 65 people is one of Montréal’s most photographed pieces of public art. The work shows a rather dark side of humanity. A crowd of onlookers stands pressed tightly together. The first row merely looks off into the distance, while behind them, the mood gradually degenerates as figures show a range of emotions – melancholy, fear, lust, hatred and terror.

A fine vantage point is on the Secret Bench, an evocative sculpture by Lea Vivot on the other side of Ave McGill College.

