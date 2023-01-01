Illuminated Crowd

Constructed of polyester resin, Raymond Mason’s sculpture of 65 people is one of Montréal’s most photographed pieces of public art. The work shows a rather dark side of humanity. A crowd of onlookers stands pressed tightly together. The first row merely looks off into the distance, while behind them, the mood gradually degenerates as figures show a range of emotions – melancholy, fear, lust, hatred and terror.

A fine vantage point is on the Secret Bench, an evocative sculpture by Lea Vivot on the other side of Ave McGill College.