Chalet du Mont-Royal

Constructed in 1932, this grand old white villa, complete with bay windows, contains canvases that depict scenes of Montréal history. You’ll also see carved squirrels in the rafters. Big bands strut their stuff on the huge balcony in summer, reminiscent of the 1930s. Most people, however, flock here for the spectacular views of downtown from the Belvédère Kondiaronk lookout fronting the chalet. It's an easy 10-minute walk (700m) from the car park at bus 11 stop Remembrance/Chemin du Chalet.

Staff at the handy information booth inside can give you tips on exploring the park.

In winter, the chalet is an escape from the cold with a cafe and bathrooms.

It’s about a 1km uphill walk from the park entrances on Ave de Pins. From the corner with Rue de la Montagne, it's a steep 10-minute hike to the chalet; closer to the corner with Peel, the winding, scenic stroll up Le Serpentin takes closer to 30 minutes.