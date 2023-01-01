Constructed in 1858 by a merchant who wanted to get away from the pollution and overpopulation of the rest of Montréal, this house contains a small permanent exhibition on the history of surrounding Parc du Mont-Royal and its flora and fauna. There's also a visitors center, the headquarters of Les Amis de la Montagne, and a cafe, with a pleasant outdoor terrace (open mid-May to mid-October) where you can have grilled sandwiches, soups, desserts, coffees, beer and wine.

A gift shop sells bird-watching paraphernalia, maps of the park and souvenirs.