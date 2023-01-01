Cimetière Mont-Royal was founded in 1852 for the last journey of Presbyterians, Anglicans, Unitarians, Baptists and nondenominationals. In 1901 it opened Canada’s first crematorium. One famous grave is that of Charles Melville Hays, the president of the Grand Trunk Railway who went down with the Titanic. The cemetery is laid out like a landscape garden with notions of the dead overlooking the living, and is perfect for the Goth-historically interested; it also hosts history walks, bird-watching, open-air plays and guided tours.