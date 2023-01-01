Croix du Mont-Royal

About 550m north of Kondiaronk lookout stands the Mont-Royal Cross, one of Montréal’s most familiar landmarks. Made of reinforced steel, the 31-meter-tall cross was erected in 1924 on the very spot where Maisonneuve placed a wooden cross.

According to legend, when floods threatened the fledgling colony in 1643, Maissonneuve prayed to the Virgin Mary to save the town. When the waters receded, out of gratitude Maisonneuve carried a cross up the steep slopes and planted it there.

The white illuminated cross is visible from anywhere downtown.