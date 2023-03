On the park's northeastern edge, on Ave du Parc, this statue draws hundreds of revelers every Sunday for tribal playing and spontaneous dancing in what has been dubbed 'Tam-Tam Sundays' (tam-tams are bongo-like drums). It's nothing less than an institution. If the noise doesn't lead you all the way there, just follow your nose toward whiffs of 'wacky tabaccy.' This is also a good spot to pick up some unusual handicrafts sold by local artisans.