Boulevard St-Laurent

A dividing line between the city’s east and west, Blvd St-Laurent (previously ‘the Main’) has always been a focus of action, a gathering place for people of many languages and backgrounds. In 1996 it was declared a national historic site for its role as ground zero for so many Canadian immigrants and future Montréalers. The label 'the Main' has stuck in the local lingo since the 19th century. Today it’s a gateway into the Plateau and a fascinating street to explore.

For a food- and culture-focused tour of the Main, from Chinatown to Little Italy, contact Fitz & Follwell.