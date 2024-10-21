You can create all the spreadsheets you want filled with restaurants and must-do experiences, but if you truly want to get to know a place, track down a local grocery store or market – really!

In the US, your options are seemingly endless and wonderfully varied, which is why our staff have nominated their very favorites to visit. Not only do the places on this list sell fresh produce and local ingredients, but they’ll also tell you a lot about the destinations they’re in, from a celebrated farmers market in San Francisco to a mountain market serving up BBQ takeout in North Carolina.

Stay for the tortillas at Yoli Tortilleria before taking home some homemade groceries. Alyssa Broadus, via Yoli Tortilleria

1. Yoli Tortilleria

Kansas City, Missouri

Recommended by Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor Western USA/Canada

Why it's great: Yoli is the go-to spot for fresh tortillas in Kansas City – they've even won a James Beard award. Head to their retail location, where you can also pick up delicious goods like egg and bacon burritos, tamales and agua frescas, along with their tortillas and salsas.

What to buy: The tortillas are a must, but I’ve also heard marvelous things about the Taco Stand salsa.

Sample at many food stalls as you can at Cross Street Market. Cross Street Market

2. Cross Street Market

Baltimore, Maryland

Recommended by Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content

Why it's great: Baltimore is home to a handful of the country's longest-operating markets, and of those, Cross Street Market in Federal Hill is a long-standing favorite. Since the mid-1800s, the market has been serving the local community with fresh, locally-grown produce, freshly caught seafood, baked goods and more. After a fire destroyed the original building in 1951, the new Cross Street Market opened a year later – and was recently renovated, keeping those 1950s architectural touches intact while transforming the space into a 21st-century market with over 20 independent vendors.

What to buy: While you can stock up on provisions from Atlas Fish Market (sample some local oysters while you're there) and Fenwick's Choice Meats, Cross Street is more of a hang, a fun place to pre-game before the Orioles or Ravens games or grab a delicious handheld dish from Theo's Banhmi Rolls & Bowls, DMV Empanadas or Taco Love. The owners and operators are all local Baltimoreans representing multiple backgrounds, ethnicities and experiences. Do not leave without a fresh waffle cone from Takhara Bros, which has been named the best ice cream in Baltimore for four years running.

Planning tip: Cross Market also hosts events throughout the year, like the annual hot dog-eating contest on the 4th of July.

Stop at Mana Foods for their selection of prepared foods, hot and cold salad bars and more. Matt McDonald, via Mana Foods

3. Mana Foods

Paia, Maui, Hawaii

Recommended by Anne Zalatoris, Senior Manager, Media Operations

Why it's great: Mana Foods is the heart of the Paia community. They’re family-run and have been in business for 40 years. The staff is the friendliest, helping you choose from their quality fresh, local, organic foods. There are also plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Stop in on the way up or down from Haleakalā or on the road to Hana to browse their selection of prepared foods, hot and cold salad bars, baked goods, fresh juices and more.

What to buy: Everything local! The kalua pork sandwich and mahi mahi poke bowl are great for an on-the-go lunch with fresh-squeezed guava juice. For dessert, try the gingerbread cake with lilikoi frosting or the macadamia nut pie. Pick up some homemade granola or trail mix for the road.

Planning tip: Another reason to love Mana Foods is their bag credit program. If you shop here with your own bags, you receive a credit of five cents, which you can donate to a local organization that changes monthly, or apply it to your grocery bill. Mana also prioritizes sustainability, from using compostable containers to giving compost to local farms.

4. Cashiers Farmers Market

*Cashiers, North Carolina

Recommended by Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Why it's great: You know a place is a local favorite when it gets just as much love in the off-season. In this tiny North Carolina mountain town (one of the south's closest access points to the Blue Ridge Mountains), you don't have many grocery options. While you can drive down the road to the local Ingles for the basics, Cashiers Farmers Market is the best treat to visit for, well, treats! It's a family-owned market specializing in locally made groceries and produce, located right in the town's center. The building blends in with mountain cabins in the area, with its laurel branch porch railing and cozy, colorful interior. Check their Instagram for specials and what's newly arrived (and for golden retriever photos).

What to buy: Fresh, local produce is a given, but the line snaking around the front porch is for the BBQ takeout window (aka On the Side). If it's your first time, order a classic Carolina-style pulled pork sandwich with a side of potato salad or mac 'n' cheese. While you wait in line, hang out with the resident golden retrievers and browse the pottery display. Then, pick up a seasonal pie to reheat and top with ice cream after a day of hiking.

*Planning tip: Due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, which touched down in western North Carolina in late September, the region is continuing its recovery efforts. Keep in mind that road closures may impact your travel plans.

Prepare to be overwhelmed by the paradox of choice at Philly's Reading Terminal Market. Left, Gab Bonghi, via Reading Terminal Market. Right, Deepa Lakshmin/Lonely Planet.

5. Reading Terminal Market

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Recommended by Deepa Lakshmin, Director of Social Media

Why it's great: Philly's Reading Terminal Market opened in 1893 to bring nearby farmers, fishermen and other traditional merchants under one roof. Today, it’s a winding maze of countertop eateries, fusion food and sweet treats. With over 80 vendors, you’ll find whatever you’re craving – cheesesteaks, Pennsylvania Dutch classics, ribs, tapas, sushi, gyros, curries, crepes, Amish-style pretzels, baked goods galore, a vegan deli and so on. Prepare to be overwhelmed by the paradox of choice when deciding what to eat!

What to buy: It's a good place to stop for lunch with a group so everyone can split off and get whatever they want. I always grab a warm cookie at Famous 4th Street Cookie Company when I'm there. They've also got a handful of gift stalls; try Pennsylvania General Store for local trinkets or Bee Natural for candles.

Shields is a quintessential neighborhood market in Richmond. Tina Kafantaris, via Shields Market

6. Shields Market

Richmond, Virginia

Recommended by Ethan Radtke, GM

Why it's great: When you think about a neighborhood market, Shields is everything that comes to mind. It’s a community-first spot in Richmond serving prepared foods, local products, beer and wine, and a small selection of gifts. You're likely to find a new favorite drink or treat, usually from a Richmond-based brand. The staff live in the community and also operate the restaurant across the street, Joe's Inn.

What to buy: The shop’s beer selection is impressive for its size. The curry chickpea salad is my personal favorite for a light lunch or snack.

7. Uptown Farmers Market

Phoenix, Arizona

Recommended by Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor Western USA/Canada

Why it's great: Located at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Uptown Farmers Market is an amazing little market to walk around and enjoy the atmosphere. With over 150 vendors, there are lots of local food trucks (as well as locally grown produce) selling fresh tortillas, locally made salsas and pasta. Some chefs will even do demonstrations so you can sample their specialties straight from the pan.

What to buy: Definitely get freshly made tortillas, fresh eggs and bread from Noble and Proof Bread.

Planning tip: If you can't bring anything home, go on a food truck crawl to try a little bit of everything.

There's always something you can pick yourself at Lewin Farms on Long Island. Shutterstock

8. Lewin Farms

Calverton, New York

Recommended by Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

Why it's great: This fourth-generation family-owned farm was the very first U-pick farm on Long Island. They have a great mix of local produce (Long Island corn! Italian plums!) and kitchen staples. Plus, it’s huge – a thousand acres. There’s always something to pick yourself here, whether it’s berries in the summer or Christmas trees in the winter.

What to buy: The Long Island corn late in the summer can't be beat. Also, their mozzarella is the best I've ever had.

When Commander's Palace is too busy, stop into the adorable Le Petit Bleu next door for some of the same dishes and prepared foods to take home. Commander's Palace

9. Le Petit Bleu at Commander's Palace

New Orleans, Louisiana

Recommended by Laura Motta, Senior Director of Content

Why it's great: Commander's Palace in New Orleans's Garden District is famous for its slick re-imagining of classic creole dishes. But it can take time and patience to get a reservation. If you turn up without one – or just don't meet the restaurant's strictly enforced dress code – stop in next door at Le Petit Bleu. This charming market and take-out cafe sells some of the same dishes you'll find next door, dress-code-free. Think turtle soup, gumbo and amazing pimiento cheese, as well as fun items like cookbooks and kitchenware. Arrive early at lunch to snag a table, and you can eat at one of the limited tables in the robin's-egg-blue shop.

What to buy: The pimiento cheese is a must, as is the chicken liver pâté and all of the crepes – sweet and savory. Their coffee drinks are also stellar.

North Asheville Tailgate Market is a great representation of Asheville's laid-back, friendly spirit. North Asheville Tailgate Market

10. North Asheville Tailgate Market

Asheville, NC*

Recommended by Luis Segovia Reyes, Director of Growth Marketing

Why it's great: This place is a great representation of the Asheville spirit: laid-back, earthy and super kind people. It's been largely the same core sellers for decades, so it feels really familiar and close-knit.

What to buy: Jam, specifically the Berry Best Jam from Imladris Farms. They also have great cheeses at the Spinning Spider Creamery stand. Also, try the sun-dried tomato focaccia from the French Broad Pantry. If you want to get breakfast there, go to Cecilia's Kitchen food truck and get the market breakfast crêpe and the empanadas.

*Planning tip: Due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, North Asheville Tailgate Market has temporarily moved to the Stein Mart parking lot on Merrimon Ave. The city of Asheville and the market are excited to start welcoming visitors again at the market’s Holiday Bazaar after Thanksgiving.

San Francisco's Alemany Farmers Market was the first-ever farmers market in all of California. City and County of San Francisco

11. Alemany Farmers Market

San Francisco, CA

Recommended by Emily Dubin, Senior Publishing Designer

Why it's great: Alemany was California's first farmers market, also known as "the People's market" by San Franciscans. It’s a very different vibe from the more well-known Ferry Building Farmers Market, with its high-end products and matching prices. Alemany is where the locals go to buy the freshest produce directly from local farmers. It’s a true local favorite!

What to buy: Northern California is blessed to have year-round fresh produce, so the selection is different whenever you go. I particularly love pomelo and persimmon season.