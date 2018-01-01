Welcome to Long Island
Top experiences in Long Island
Long Island activities
Queens Street Art Tour
This walking tour will start in Long Island City, where street artists are working to keep the 5Pointz legacy alive... still covering buildings top to bottom in amazing art! As we explore this historic neighborhood, you will see its history and future colliding. Then, we venture to nearby Gantry State Park, which offers some of the best skyline views in the entire city. It is here also that you will discover NYC's most curious landmark. From there, we will travel up by ferry to western Astoria, where you will discover the growing Welling Court Mural project-- a neighborhood-wide outdoor gallery of street art-- as well as the Socrates Sculpture Park. There will be ample opportunities for photos throughout. This is a great tour for urban explores, artists, and photographers! Tour fee includes a ferry ride back to Manhattan, or you may choose to stay in Queens and keep exploring!
Long Island Aquarium Admission
The Long Island Aquarium features one of the largest all-living coral reef displays in this hemisphere, a 120,000-gallon shark tank, year-round sea lion shows, African Penguins, Marmosets and more than 100 exhibits including the lavish indoor gardens of our Butterflies, Bugs and Birds Exhibit! This section features more than 30 species of North American and exotic, tropical free-flying butterflies and is the only insect displays of its kind in New York (and one of the only exhibits like this in the Northeast) featuring bugs ranging from most deadly to largest and most colorful. You can even hand feed the gorgeous conures, ringnecks and lovebirds in our Bird Aviary. You can also try one of our Aquatic Adventures, like the Shark Dive where you’ll get in the cage and down into our amazing Lost City of Atlantis Shark Exhibit. Or the Penguin Encounter where you’ll get up close and personal with our cutest feathered friends. You can even snorkel with tropical fish from around the world with our Pirate Snorkel Adventure (seasonal) or take a souvenir photo with one of our penguins or sea lions. The Long Island Aquarium is open daily from10am to 5pm year-round (closed Christmas and Thanksgiving).
Vanderbilt Museum Admission Ticket
Spend a fascinating day at the Eagle’s Nest estate of William K. Vanderbilt II, heir to one of America’s greatest fortunes. Drive through the elegant iron gates and view the same stunning panorama of Northport Bay and Long Island Sound that delighted Mr. Vanderbilt when he arrived each summer. His mansion and museum, set on 43 rolling acres, will take you back to the celebrated era of the Gold Coast. See centuries-old paintings and furniture collected during his extensive world travels. Enjoy an intriguing, history-filled guided tour of the Vanderbilt mansion’s living quarters. Hear tales of the Vanderbilt family and their world-famous guests. Marvel at the collections in the natural-history and cultural-artifact museum galleries. Stroll the gardens and tour the marine museum and animal habitats. The guided tour takes you through the living quarters of the Mansion, which you cannot see without a tour. Guides provide historical information about the house, the Vanderbilt family and its famous guests. On a tour you will see Mr. Vanderbilt’s considerable collection of fine and decorative art, and antique furnishings, purchased during his travels around the world.Visit the 147-seat Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium for a spectacular sky show, astronomy program or Rock ‘n’ Light show. During the summer, come to the Vanderbilt mansion and planetarium for affordable culture and fun – music, dance, Shakespeare and children’s theater.
Montauk and Shelter Island Overnight Bike Tour
Your guide will show you all the best spots to explore on your bike. They will also show you the way to beaches for swimming, either during your ride, or near the campsite where you can also enjoy prepared meals around a campfire. This bike tour has flexible mileages for each day, ranging between 18 and 60 miles per day. Take the train from Manhattan to Southampton (with your bike) and our team will meet you there to get you going. Choose from a variety of self-guided routes to ride on, all ending at a full service campground (campground has showers, flush toilets and modern amenities) near the beach where a cookout dinner awaits you. The next day, we start your off with a hearty breakfast before we ride on to beautiful Shelter Island and then the North Fork with it's wineries and beaches. Again, you'll have route choices ranging between 18 and 60 miles, but regardless of the ride you choose, we all end the ride in downtown Greenport, with its fun, vibrant Main Street loaded with shops and attractions. The train back to Penn Station leaves at 6:11pm, arriving around 9:00pm. We will give you a dinner that you can eat on the train on your way home.