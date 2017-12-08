Welcome to Richmond
Today the 'River City' shares a buzzing food-and-drink scene and an active arts community. The rough-and-tumble James River has also grabbed more of the spotlight, drawing outdoor adventurers to its rapids and trails. Richmond is also an undeniably handsome town and easy to stroll, full of red-brick row houses, stately drives and leafy parks.
Top experiences in Richmond
Amazing hotels and hostels
Recent articles
Richmond activities
Richmond Historic Landmark Trolley 2-Hour Tour
On this 2-hour historic trolley tour you will see the sights and learn about Richmond’s landmarks, riverfront, architecture and history. We offer tours aboard our classic air conditioned trolley with cushioned seats, intricate seat frameworks, and social rather than traditional bus seating. Our comfortable trolley will take you to many of the most historic and popular landmarks in the city, with both a driver and guide who combine the rich history of Richmond with great stories, humor and wit. Some of the sites you will see and hear about are the State Capitol, Monument Avenue, St. John's Church, Libby Hill, the Valentine, the White House and the Museum of the Confederacy, the museum district, and many more! Sit back, relax and enjoy the best Richmond has to offer!
Richmond Landmark Segway Tour
Select between our 1 or 2 hour tour and explore some of Richmond Virginia's most historic landmarks. Departing from 1301 East Cary St, we will set off on an adventure that will include sites such as the Canal Walk originally begun and envisioned by George Washington, Brown’s Island 1865 Bridge that was the main evacuation out of the city as it burned in 1865. Tredegar American Civil War Center that is the main foundry for the south during the Civil War and St Paul’s Church where Robert E Lee and Jefferson Davis both worshiped. Your guide will also take you to the Old City Hall, one of the best examples of Gothic architecture in the country, Egyptian Building, Monumental Church where Edgar Allen Poe’s mother performed as an actress and which met with great tragedy. Then there is the State Capitol grounds designed by Thomas Jefferson and the oldest capitol in the country. We will also provide great photo ops in areas that only Segway's are allowed to get up close. You will also be lead to Court End, which is the wealthiest area of the city in the early 1900s and includes Supreme Court Justice John Marshall House-oldest brick home in the city. To round off this trip you will see Museum of the Confederacy, that was Jefferson Davis’s home during the Civil War. This tour has it all and you will see as much as we can show you in this amazing adventure.
Richmond's City Center Bike Tour
Come join us as we explore Richmond’s city center. From the graceful lines of the Capitol square, and Jackson Ward's fascinating history to houses of the Fan and Monument Avenue, to the exuberance of the VMFA, we sample the best of the city center on our 3 hour tour. Includes a snack stop at Sugar and Twine Bakery that is included in the tour price. Tour includes a beautiful view of the River, and highlights the best and most interesting architecture and history that Richmond has to offer! There is not better way to experience Richmond than on a bike with us!
Hollywood Cemetery Electric Car Tour in Richmond
The tour starts at the Historical Hollywood Cemetery just down the hill and around the corner from the main gate at 412 South Cherry Street. You will be met by there by our professional guide in one of our Low-Speed Electric Gem Cars. They will take you on an exciting ride throughout one of Richmond's major attractions. This incredible cemetery is the resting place of two United States Presidents, James Monroe's Tomb and John Tyler's Monument as well as 28 Confederate generals!Along the way you will see a 90-foot high granite pyramid that was built in 1869 as memorial to the more than 18,000 enlisted men of the Confederate Army buried in the cemetery and will also come across the site of Jefferson Davis who was the President of the Confederate States of America and buried beneath a life-sized statue. Then there is the The Iron Dog statue, which is one of the most well-known monuments in Hollywood Cemetery. It is a cast-iron Newfoundland dog and the statue stands guard over the grave of a little girl who died in 1862. Come and experience this amazing place with us on board one of our little electric cars with a fun and knowledgeable tour guide to show you around!
The Carytown Food Tour in Richmond
Your tour guide will meet you at the tour departure location, and lead you through the neighborhood of Carytown. Otherwise known as The Mile of Style, Carytown is an eclectic mix of restaurants, boutiques, and professional services. You will be popping in and out of various restaurants, cafes, and shops where you will sample each food purveyor's best dish. Depending on the availability of the restaurants, you will visit several of: 10 Italian Cafe, Can Can, Home Sweet Home, Xtra's Cafe, The Tottering Teacup, The Pit & The Peel, Jean Jacques, The Broken Tulip, and Carytown Cupcakes (subject to change without notice). The exact walking route may vary, but you might find yourself sampling classic French fare, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, hand-crafted cupcakes, and more. Treat yourself to a delicious surprise! The tour ends about a half mile from the original departure point and your guide will provide you with easy to follow instructions back.
Lower James Rafting in Richmond VA
We will meet you at Stone Brewery located a t4300 Williamsburg Ave before shuttling up to our departure location about 4-miles up river. You will get outfitted with helmets, life Jackets, all necessary safety equipment and raft paddles before receiving a safety briefing from your professional rafting guide. As a small group we will tackle the class III rapids of Hollywood, Fish Ladders, & Pipeline. Halfway through the trip and down river we will stop on a deserted island in the middle of the James River to relax with some fresh fruit and snacks while enjoying the beautiful scenery and a little recovery before finishing up the final leg of our rafting trip. After our restful break, we will board our raft and mush on to finish the final leg of our amazing trip. Once we finish, we will bring you back to Stone Brewery where you can get dry and enjoy a hard earned refreshment.