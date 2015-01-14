Welcome to Kansas City
Brewery and Distillery Tour in Kansas City
Ever wondered what an urban winery looks like and how it operates? Curious about why early brewers first decided to cultivate hops as a superior alternative for brewing beer than other flowering plants? Want to know why whiskey producers use copper stills to distil flavorful spirits from sour mash? Kansas city has seen an explosion of interest in craft beers, fine wines, and small production spirits in recent years, and larger numbers of people than ever before have started asking themselves these questions. This tour offers you the opportunity to answer some of these questions and more during a four-hour adventure trekking across Kansas City's urban core and outlying areas discovering what's happening in the craft beer and spirits world. The tour starts at Ollie's Local, a true neighborhood bar known for quality drinks, a modest, down to earth attitude, and a killer jukebox. After meeting your affable, friendly driver/guide and grabbing a quick optional pint at your own expense, you will head to the bus to meet the rest of the group and head out on your trip. This tour can vary between trips depending on your interest and guide's individual discretion in regards to the best stops for each specific groups - some groups prefer stopping on two breweries and a single distillery, others want to focus specifically on just beer. Each group will decide how to best allocate the three stops you will make throughout the day. After visiting three select breweries and/or distilleries spread throughout central Kansas City, you will head back downtown for a central drop off and preferred mode of safe transportation back to you local home, hotel, or local vacation rental.
SEA LIFE Kansas City Aquarium
SEA LIFE Kansas City provides visitors with a mix of educational and interactive activities through more than 30 aquarium displays that feature diverse ocean species in authentically themed habitats. See thousands of creatures as you make your way through exhibits that include an ocean tank and underwater glass tunnel — you’ll find something for every member of the family.Spy the elusive giant pacific octopus, considered the most intelligent of all invertebrates, and discover why its favorite meal consists of shellfish and crustaceans. Watch a variety of tropical seahorses slurp up their food and don't miss the rescued green sea turtle on the ocean floor. Observe cute clown fish and see jellyfish floating inside cylindrical tanks that mimic ocean tides and currents. Stop by an ocean tank of blacktip reef sharks which come from the coral reefs of the Indian and Pacific oceans and watch them swim overhead via an underwater tunnel. You'll also spot cownose rays which use their synchronized flaps to stir up ocean sediment on the tunnel floor. Learn about the creatures that inhabit the shores and coastal tides such as starfish, sea anemones, sea urchins and horseshoe crabs.Passionate about preserving marine habitats and the species that live in them, the informative staff at SEA LIFE Kansas City celebrates everything about the sea. The aquarium hosts educational demonstrations and shark and ray feedings throughout the day. Learn about successful breeding programs for endangered animals and discover how the aquarium supports worldwide conservation projects.
Kansas City Segway Tour: Country Club Plaza Area
Kansas City Segway Tour: Country Club Plaza Area

Kansas City is known as a mecca for both artists and art enthusiasts alike, and your knowledgeable local guide will point out all the important sights along the way.Sights on the Art & Glide tour include: Country Club Plaza Fountains Outdoor art and so much more! Kansas City has a rich history, and your tour guide will gladly share their expansive knowledge of the city's past, it's present, and it's exciting future! This tour is great for both visitors and locals, as there's always more to learn about our beautiful city's fascinating history.
Kansas City Museums Parks And History Segway Tour
Kansas City Museums Parks And History Segway Tour

Kansas City is known as a mecca for both artists and art enthusiasts alike, and your knowledgeable local guide will point out all the important sights along the way.Sights on the Musuems, Parks and History tour include: Westport Nelson Atkins Museum Country Club Plaza and so much more! Kansas City has a rich history, and your tour guides will gladly share their expansive knowledge of the city's past, it's present, and it's exciting future! This tour is great for both visitors and locals, as there's always more to learn about our beautiful city's fascinating history.
Kansas City Brewery, Winery, and Distillery Tour
This local operator serves both the local community and visitors to Kansas City. KC has a growing and exciting craft beer culture and the goal is to show you all it has to offer. This tour operator's strong connection with the brewing community allows them to provide you with the ultimate brewery tour experience, found nowhere else! All tours with the Barley Bus will take you safely to three to four breweries over a four hour period. Each tour includes a Brewing Basics Lesson led by a brewery staff member and tastings. You’ll go on to enjoy a brewery intro tour and tasting at each additional stop and also have some time to relax and sample beers in the respective taprooms.This tour will include include transportation, beer at every stop, water and snacks on the bus, a knowledgeable and fun-loving guide/drinking buddy, and the opportunity to meet the folks behind Kansas City's booming Craft Beer culture!The tour includes these stops to the Boulevard Brewing Company, Amigoni Urban Winery, and J.Rieger & Co Please note: Locations are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances
Kansas City Brewery Tour
This local operator serves both the local community and visitors to Kansas City. KC has a growing and exciting craft beer culture and our goal is to show you all it has to offer. Their strong connection with the brewing community allows them to provide you with the ultimate brewery tour experience, found nowhere else! All tours with the Barley Bus will take you safely to three to four breweries over a four hour period. Each tour includes a Brewing Basics Lesson led by a brewery staff member and tastings. You’ll go on to enjoy a brewery intro tour and tasting at each additional stop and also have some time to relax and sample beers in the respective taprooms.Transportation, beer at every stop, water and snacks on the bus, a knowledgeable and fun-loving guide/drinking buddy, and the opportunity to meet the folks behind Kansas City's booming Craft Beer culture are all included!This tour includes stops to the Torn Label, Boulevard, and Double Shift Brewing Companies. Please note: Locations are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances