South Beach
South Beach (SoBe) is everything Miami is known for – the sparkling beach, beautiful art-deco architecture, top-end boutiques and buzzing bars and restaurants. South Beach has its glamour, but there's more to this district than just velvet ropes and high-priced lodging (though there's a lot of this too). You'll find some great down-to-earth bars, good eating and excellent museums.
Explore South Beach
Featured Story
The many lives of Miami’s South Beach, a district on show
5 min read — Published Dec 10, 2019
Marjorie PerryWriter
One of the youngest major districts in the United States, South Beach has already gone through several reiterations, dramatically changing its makeup.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Beach.
See
Wolfsonian-FIU
Visit this excellent design museum early in your stay to put the aesthetics of Miami Beach into context. It’s one thing to see how wealth, leisure and the…
See
South Beach
When most people think of Miami Beach, they're envisioning South Beach (SoBe). This area is rife with clubs, bars, restaurants, models and a distinctive…
See
Art Deco Historic District
The world-famous art-deco district of Miami Beach is pure exuberance: an architecture of bold lines, whimsical tropical motifs and a color palette that…
See
Holocaust Memorial
Even for a Holocaust piece, this memorial is particularly powerful. With over 100 sculptures, its centerpiece is the Sculpture of Love and Anguish, an…
See
Art Deco Museum
This small museum is one of the best places in town for an enlightening overview of the art deco district. Through videos, photography, models and other…
See
New World Center
Designed by Frank Gehry, this performance hall rises majestically out of a manicured lawn just above Lincoln Rd. Not unlike the ethereal power of the…
See
SoundScape Park
Outside of the New World Center, this park is one of the best places for open-air screenings in Miami Beach. During some New World Symphony performances,…
See
Cardozo Hotel
The Cardozo and its neighbor, the Carlyle, were the first deco hotels saved by the Miami Design Preservation League, and in the case of the Cardozo, we…
See
The Bass
The best art museum in Miami Beach has a playfully futuristic facade, a crisp interplay of lines and a bright, white-walled space – like an Orthodox…
