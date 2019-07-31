Getty Images

South Beach

South Beach (SoBe) is everything Miami is known for – the sparkling beach, beautiful art-deco architecture, top-end boutiques and buzzing bars and restaurants. South Beach has its glamour, but there's more to this district than just velvet ropes and high-priced lodging (though there's a lot of this too). You'll find some great down-to-earth bars, good eating and excellent museums.

Explore South Beach

  • Wolfsonian-FIU

    Visit this excellent design museum early in your stay to put the aesthetics of Miami Beach into context. It’s one thing to see how wealth, leisure and the…

  • South Beach

    When most people think of Miami Beach, they're envisioning South Beach (SoBe). This area is rife with clubs, bars, restaurants, models and a distinctive…

  • A

    Art Deco Historic District

    The world-famous art-deco district of Miami Beach is pure exuberance: an architecture of bold lines, whimsical tropical motifs and a color palette that…

  • H

    Holocaust Memorial

    Even for a Holocaust piece, this memorial is particularly powerful. With over 100 sculptures, its centerpiece is the Sculpture of Love and Anguish, an…

  • A

    Art Deco Museum

    This small museum is one of the best places in town for an enlightening overview of the art deco district. Through videos, photography, models and other…

  • N

    New World Center

    Designed by Frank Gehry, this performance hall rises majestically out of a manicured lawn just above Lincoln Rd. Not unlike the ethereal power of the…

  • S

    SoundScape Park

    Outside of the New World Center, this park is one of the best places for open-air screenings in Miami Beach. During some New World Symphony performances,…

  • C

    Cardozo Hotel

    The Cardozo and its neighbor, the Carlyle, were the first deco hotels saved by the Miami Design Preservation League, and in the case of the Cardozo, we…

  • The Bass

    The best art museum in Miami Beach has a playfully futuristic facade, a crisp interplay of lines and a bright, white-walled space – like an Orthodox…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Beach.

  • See

    Wolfsonian-FIU

    Visit this excellent design museum early in your stay to put the aesthetics of Miami Beach into context. It’s one thing to see how wealth, leisure and the…

  • See

    South Beach

    When most people think of Miami Beach, they're envisioning South Beach (SoBe). This area is rife with clubs, bars, restaurants, models and a distinctive…

  • See

    Art Deco Historic District

    The world-famous art-deco district of Miami Beach is pure exuberance: an architecture of bold lines, whimsical tropical motifs and a color palette that…

  • See

    Holocaust Memorial

    Even for a Holocaust piece, this memorial is particularly powerful. With over 100 sculptures, its centerpiece is the Sculpture of Love and Anguish, an…

  • See

    Art Deco Museum

    This small museum is one of the best places in town for an enlightening overview of the art deco district. Through videos, photography, models and other…

  • See

    New World Center

    Designed by Frank Gehry, this performance hall rises majestically out of a manicured lawn just above Lincoln Rd. Not unlike the ethereal power of the…

  • See

    SoundScape Park

    Outside of the New World Center, this park is one of the best places for open-air screenings in Miami Beach. During some New World Symphony performances,…

  • See

    Cardozo Hotel

    The Cardozo and its neighbor, the Carlyle, were the first deco hotels saved by the Miami Design Preservation League, and in the case of the Cardozo, we…

  • See

    The Bass

    The best art museum in Miami Beach has a playfully futuristic facade, a crisp interplay of lines and a bright, white-walled space – like an Orthodox…

Guidebooks

Learn more about South Beach

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.