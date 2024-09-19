While every season has its colors, there’s something particularly special about the fall. As the cool weather sweeps across the United States, plucking leaves off branches, the kaleidoscope of colorfulness isn’t just stunning on the eyes; it pulls at the soul.

For some, it feels like flipping the pages for a new beginning; for others, it's a seasonal mood booster, creating a deeper connection with nature and the world around us. But one thing’s for sure: There’s a certain autumnal magic that lends itself to wrapping up warm, sipping steaming cups of coffee and set-jetting – or making a real-life pilgrimage to small towns that capture the America embodied by Stars Hollow in Gilmore Girls.

Here are eight of our favorite small towns for cozy autumnal vibes (and yes, you'll get to fit in some leaf-peeping, too).

Connecticut cooks up dreamy colors in the fall. Joe Sohm/Getty Images

1. Washington, Connecticut

Best for Gilmore Girls fans

Vibes: Where Rory and Lorelai lead, we follow…and that road leads to the Connecticut town of Washington, the real-life inspiration for Amy Sherman-Palladino's mother-daughter drama, Gilmore Girls, which garnered a loyal following from 2000 to 2007. Some 4000 residents live within the town's 38.7 square miles, dotted around downtown blocks and bucolic small roads crossing the rolling foothills of the Berkshire Mountains – ideal for leaf-peeping drives (watch out for those deer, Rory!).

Do: With five villages within the town, there’s a Stars Hollow-style town square for every personality type. Washington Green has a library, church, public garden and two museums, while Washington Depot is centered on an abandoned Texaco gas station converted into a lively community gathering space known as the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens.

New Preston promises quirky shopping and a spectacular driving loop around Lake Waramaug, while Marbledale boasts a red brick church and boutiques in converted barns and homes and quiet Woodville offers an agreeably unhurried vibe. During the fall harvest, you can go apple and pumpkin picking at tenth-generation-run Averill Farm, or enjoy the leaf color while exploring peaceful miles of nature trails.

Eat: The small-town community feel is best absorbed at the old-fashioned full-service grocery store and deli, Washington Food Market, and the Community Table, which partners with local farms for mindfully produced meals. Also serving up cozy vibes with lunch and dinner are The White Horse Country Pub & Restaurant and G.W. Tavern.

Stay: There’s only one place for Gilmore Girls fans: The Mayflower Inn & Spa, where Sherman-Palladino stayed and found inspiration. “Everything looked like it was covered in sugar," she told Deseret News in 2001. Covering 58 acres of gardens and woods, this New England-style retreat also offers guided hikes and bonfires to fit the fall vibe.

The Bucks County Playhouse shows off New Hope's arty side. Getty Images

2. Lambertville, New Jersey & New Hope, Pennsylvania

Best for crossing state lines

Vibes: Forget A Tale of Two Cities – this is a tale of two riverfront American small towns. Flanking the Delaware River, New Jersey’s Lambertville, with a population of about 4000, leans into its historic charm with Victorian and Federalist architecture and some of the area’s best antique shopping. Across the river, Pennsylvania's New Hope, with about 2600 residents, is slightly more artsy, with stage events hosted by the Bucks County Playhouse and more than a dozen art galleries. But they match perfectly when it comes to snug eateries and boutiques and brilliant fall colors.

Do: Take in the seasonal colors in Lambertville with a walk – or horseback ride – on the towpath through Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park. Over in New Hope, hop on board an antique train for a Fall Foliage Excursion on the New Hope Railroad. Our favorite activity here? Walking across the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge to snap a photo with one foot in each state, admiring mid-river views of fall colors on two waterfronts.

Eat: Enjoy foliage views on the riverside at Lambertville Station Restaurant & Inn in Lambertville or Landing, Stella of New Hope or Playhouse Deck Bar & Restaurant in New Hope. As a New Jersey local, I'm a huge fan of the Tomasello Winery, and I recommend stocking up on Daffodil White wine at its homey downtown Lambertville tasting room.

Stay: Go historic with a stay at the Lambertville House Hotel, which once welcomed President Andrew Johnson and General Ulysses S Grant, or dial up the vintage flair at River House at Odette’s on the site of French-American vaudeville star Odette Mytril’s New Hope cabaret bar.

Harvest season is a great time to discover the tucked-away vineyards around Calistoga and the Napa Valley. Charles Wollertz/Getty Images

3. Calistoga, California

Best for wine and wellness

Vibes: There’s a simple sophistication to fall in Calistoga, when amber and russet hues light up rolling hills topped by rolling Napa Valley vineyards. And the perfect pairing for this soothing landscape? A dip into the region’s refreshing mineral springs, discovered more than 8000 years ago by the Wappo, the Indigenous inhabitants of this corner of California.

Do: The Golden State lives up to its name in late October and early November, music to the ears of fans of fall foliage. One of the most stunning viewpoints in this town of 6400 is the Chateau Montelena Winery. Established in 1882 and best known for winning the 1976 Judgement of Paris with its flavorsome Chardonnay, the estate is primed for leaf-peeping with an ivy-covered castle, Chinese-style gardens and a boardwalk-trimmed lake.

For extra seasonal scenery, take a hike along the 8.3-mile Oat Hill Mine Trail, blessed with stunning valley views, then relax at the Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, where four outdoor geothermal pools offer soul-soothing views of fall-dressed mountains.

Eat: Enjoy outdoor dining at Indian Springs Resort’s Sam’s Social Club for seasonal American cuisine, or visit Lovina, set inside a 1904 house with a spacious patio, which serves superior Southern-inspired food with ingredients from the owner’s farm and garden.

Stay: The revamped 1950s Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa isn't your average roadside motel; there's an outdoor lap pool and a wading pool, as well as an indoor whirlpool, all filled with water from the local mineral springs. Another retro stay awaits at Calistoga Wine Way Inn, the town’s oldest bed and breakfast.

It's all about forest walks and falls in Brevard, North Carolina. Getty Images

4. Brevard, North Carolina

Best for waterfall chasers

Vibes: Mother Nature really cranks up the autumnal magic in this North Carolina town just south of Asheville, pairing a rustic natural palette with more than 250 burbling cascades in a region known as The Land of Waterfalls. With 1000 miles of walking trails and 110,000 acres of public lands, there’s plenty of room to breathe in the crisp fall air in a town with a population of just 7800.

Do: Brevard is an oasis for hikers of all levels, and trails range from the easy 0.8-mile stroll to Hooker Falls to the more strenuous final climb of the 3.9-mile path to Rainbow Falls. One of the most unique activities here is riding a natural slip-and-slide in the form of the 60-ft-long Sliding Rock, which drops into a deep pool in Pisgah National Forest. Mountain bikers can also find thrills with 350 feet of single-track trails snaking through the hills. Everyone should keep an eye out for endemic white squirrels, believed to bring good luck.

Eat: Brevard toasts its outdoor thrills in just the right way, courtesy of five local breweries. Grab a batch beer at Oskar Blues Brewery along with a signature burger from its food truck, Chubwagon. Closer to the center, 185 King Street mixes beer, food, and live music in a backyard setting. The laid-back Bohemian Restaurant and farm-to-table The Blind Mule also offer a comfy haven after a day admiring the foliage.

Stay: Immerse yourself in the seasonal color at Pilot Cove Forest Lodging, with furnished cabins among the trees, or rewind time to 1885 at the Inn at Brevard, set in a European-meets-Southern mansion. Further south in Lake Toxaway is one of the state’s most beloved fall getaways: The Greystone Inn, a stylish mountain house with a dreamy waterfront setting.

Cozy waterside vibes in Bristol, Rhode Island. Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images

5. Bristol, Rhode Island

Best for seaside vibes

Vibes: Hugging the shore of Narragansett Bay, the Rhode Island town of Bristol has all the ingredients for a perfect fall getaway. Think coastal charm and colonial-style homes, wrapped up in tree-lined streets that burst into a fabulous show of seasonal hues.

Do: Go on a foliage-hopping tour from the grounds and sculpture gardens of the 19th-century Linden Place mansion to bayfront Blithewold, the 44-room bayfront manor of the Van Wickle family, set in 33 acres painted by century-old maples, towering sequoias and autumnally-hued October chrysanthemums. Finally, head over to Colt State Park to take in the shoreline scenery and spend some time hiking, biking the trails or canoeing along the bay.

Eat: Just behind Independence Park, The Beehive Cafe earns its buzz with finger-licking food and an atmosphere that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. Seafood lovers make a splash at the waterfront Lobster Pot, which opened in 1929, while the newly opened Folklore Provisions serves up Portuguese-inspired cafe delights. For a more elevated affair, head to plant-based restaurant Foglia, headed by this year’s James Beard semifinalist, Peter Carvelli.

Stay: From tiny houses to cute cottages, an Airbnb rental in Bristol will add a homey quality to your seaside stay. The intimate Bradford-Dimond-Norris House from 1792 and William’s Grant Inn from 1808 both provide cozy break-and-breakfast stays in handsome Federalist homes, while the 48-room Bristol Harbor Inn offers views over Narragansett Bay.

Get to know the historic mountain village of Eureka Springs before setting off into the Ozarks. Larry Braun/Getty Images

6. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Best mountain getaway

Vibes: For a city of only 2200, Eureka Springs in the Ozark Mountains is sure drawing attention, snagging a spot in Airbnb’s 2024 fall trends report. This free-spirited destination’s winning formula? A historic downtown of Victorian buildings with artsy galleries and boutiques tucked in between two rivers and three lakes (promising lots of outdoor activities), plus a nostalgic downtown trolley system – all sprinkled with a dose of Nordic-style hygge (coziness).

Do: Get lost among the crunching leaves while hiking local trails. Close to downtown, the 1.8-mile Black Bass Lake trail loops around one of the Ozarks’ oldest dams, while Lake Leatherwood City Park northwest of the center spans 1610 acres around a spring-fed lake. Get an elevated perspective of the foliage from the top of a fire tower or by going ziplining. If you're inclined to dive into the Halloween spirit, Eureka Springs is a haven for paranormal activity, best experienced on a ghost tour.

Eat: Eureka Springs’ cafes are as cozy as it gets, particularly The Filling Station, Mud Street Cafe and Main Street Cafe.

Stay: There’s a quirky quaintness that’s oh-so lovable at the Cliff Cottage Inn, a snug bed and breakfast with seven suites in four Victorian buildings. Alternatively, opt for 5 Ojo, with a private deck overlooking a wooded hollow with a hot tub under the colorful leaves.

Green (and gold, and red, and yellow) spaces await in Ashland, Oregon. Lynn Watson/Shutterstock

7. Ashland, Oregon

Best for theater lovers

Vibes: There’s an inherent sense of snugness radiating from Ashland’s Downtown Historic District, designated on the National Register of Historic Places, thanks to the remarkable preservation of its original 1852 design. The throwback energy jives with its location in the foothills of the Cascade and Siskiyou Mountains, which swim with autumnal bliss.

Do: Ashland is synonymous with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which has a busy calendar of fall performances. One of the country’s largest and oldest non-profit theater companies, it can trace its roots to the late 19th-century Chautauqua movement, which strived to bring entertainment to rural areas. To dive deeper into the autumn colors, head to Lithia Park with its cute gazebo and Japanese garden, or go on a paddling trip on the Rogue or Upper Klamath rivers.

Eat: Oregon’s version of cozy mixes in a distinctively funky vibe. Sample the homegrown vibrancy at the Morning Glory cafe with biscuits, sausage and gravy or lemon-ricotta-stuffed French toast. Dobra Tea has a similarly sunny disposition, but with a Moroccan twist, serving bowls and toasts along with tasty teas.

Stay: The city’s longest-running bed and breakfast, Chanticleer Inn is set in a 1920s American Craftsman-style house, tucked into a residential neighborhood just a couple blocks from downtown, while the Winchester Inn, built in 1886, radiates Victorian charm.

Traverse City is a great starting point for trips to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. John McCormick/Shutterstock

8. Traverse City, Michigan

Best for scenic drives

Vibes: America’s midwestern landscapes transform into an artistic masterpiece when autumn douses the coastal town of Traverse City with the infinite shades of fall.

Do: The vastness of the fall display can best be appreciated on car trips around the surrounding peninsulas. The two-hour drive through Old Mission Peninsula takes in roadside fruit stands and the Mission Point Lighthouse, while more forested Benzie County reveals its colors from hilly roads, including a marquee stretch of the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive tracing the edge of the Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Eat: Warm up with a steaming bowl of Vietnamese pho soup in town at The Good Bowl, which donates a portion of the cost of each bowl to charity. For seasonal dishes, head out to Wren in the historic Suttons Bay firehouse, or enjoy the rotating menu at Farm Club, a working farm with a restaurant, market and brewery.

Stay: Housed in a neoclassical 1905 mansion in the middle of town, Wellington Inn spoils its guests with a filling full breakfast and around-the-clock snacks in the guest kitchen. Alternatively, get even further away from it all at Chateau Chantal, a vineyard with on-site lodging, north of town on the Old Mission Peninsula.