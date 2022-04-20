Oregon's northern coast stretches from the mouth of the Columbia River south to Florence. Here lie the state's biggest and most touristy beach towns – Seaside, Cannon Beach and Lincoln City – while Depoe Bay is great for whale-watching and Newport is famous for its excellent aquarium.

Because of its popularity, the northern coast tends to get clogged with weekend visitors from Portland and the Willamette Valley. Since US 101 is mostly a two-lane highway, traffic can slow to 20mph in sections – especially with the many RVs on the road. Expect to join the masses during summer months, when the beaches fill with crowds and lodging prices skyrocket.