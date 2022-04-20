Getty Images/Westend61

Northern Oregon Coast

Oregon's northern coast stretches from the mouth of the Columbia River south to Florence. Here lie the state's biggest and most touristy beach towns – Seaside, Cannon Beach and Lincoln City – while Depoe Bay is great for whale-watching and Newport is famous for its excellent aquarium.

Because of its popularity, the northern coast tends to get clogged with weekend visitors from Portland and the Willamette Valley. Since US 101 is mostly a two-lane highway, traffic can slow to 20mph in sections – especially with the many RVs on the road. Expect to join the masses during summer months, when the beaches fill with crowds and lodging prices skyrocket.

Explore Northern Oregon Coast

  • Cape Perpetua Scenic Area

    Located 3 miles south of Yachats, this volcanic remnant was sighted and named by England's Captain James Cook in 1778. Famous for dramatic rock formations…

  • O

    Oregon Coast Aquarium

    The region's top attraction, this cutting-edge aquarium is especially fun if you have kids along. Marine celebrities include seals, sea otters and a giant…

  • Haystack Rock

    Haystack Rock is Cannon Beach's iconic symbol, a beautiful hulking monolith that rises 235ft and has had cameos in several movies. It's part of the Oregon…

  • E

    Ecola State Park

    Located just north of town, Ecola State Park offers seclusion, various hikes and great picnicking. Short paths at Ecola Point lead over the headland to…

  • Y

    Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

    Stretching a mile out to sea is the popular Yaquina Head, a grassy headland just north of Newport. Short trails lead to viewing areas for shorebirds,…

  • F

    Fort Stevens State Park

    Ten miles west of Astoria, this park holds the historic military installation that once guarded the mouth of the Columbia River. Near the Military Museum…

  • C

    Columbia River Maritime Museum

    Astoria's seafaring heritage is well interpreted at this wave-shaped museum. It's hard to miss the retired Coast Guard boat, frozen mid-rescue, through a…

  • S

    Sea Lion Caves

    Fifteen miles south of Yachats is an enormous sea grotto that's home to hundreds of Steller sea lions. An elevator descends 208ft to a dark interpretive…

  • L

    Lewis & Clark National Historical Park

    Five miles south of Astoria, this historical park holds Fort Clatsop, a reconstructed fort similar to the one the Corps of Discovery occupied during their…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Oregon Coast.

  • See

    Cape Perpetua Scenic Area

    Located 3 miles south of Yachats, this volcanic remnant was sighted and named by England's Captain James Cook in 1778. Famous for dramatic rock formations…

  • See

    Oregon Coast Aquarium

    The region's top attraction, this cutting-edge aquarium is especially fun if you have kids along. Marine celebrities include seals, sea otters and a giant…

  • See

    Haystack Rock

    Haystack Rock is Cannon Beach's iconic symbol, a beautiful hulking monolith that rises 235ft and has had cameos in several movies. It's part of the Oregon…

  • See

    Ecola State Park

    Located just north of town, Ecola State Park offers seclusion, various hikes and great picnicking. Short paths at Ecola Point lead over the headland to…

  • See

    Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

    Stretching a mile out to sea is the popular Yaquina Head, a grassy headland just north of Newport. Short trails lead to viewing areas for shorebirds,…

  • See

    Fort Stevens State Park

    Ten miles west of Astoria, this park holds the historic military installation that once guarded the mouth of the Columbia River. Near the Military Museum…

  • See

    Columbia River Maritime Museum

    Astoria's seafaring heritage is well interpreted at this wave-shaped museum. It's hard to miss the retired Coast Guard boat, frozen mid-rescue, through a…

  • See

    Sea Lion Caves

    Fifteen miles south of Yachats is an enormous sea grotto that's home to hundreds of Steller sea lions. An elevator descends 208ft to a dark interpretive…

  • See

    Lewis & Clark National Historical Park

    Five miles south of Astoria, this historical park holds Fort Clatsop, a reconstructed fort similar to the one the Corps of Discovery occupied during their…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Northern Oregon Coast

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.