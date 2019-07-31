Hanalei

There are precious few towns with the majestic natural beauty and barefoot soul of Hanalei. The bay is the thing, of course. Its half-dozen surf breaks are legendary, partly because local surf gods such as the late Andy Irons cut their teeth here. Even if you aren't here for the waves, the beach will demand your attention with its wide sweep of cream-colored sand and magnificent jade mountain views.

So will the pint-sized town where you may take a yoga class, snack on sushi, shop for chic beach gear, vintage treasures and stunning art, or duck into a world-class dive bar. Sure, Hanalei has more than its share of adults with Peter Pan syndrome, and you’ll see as many men in their sixties waxing their surfboards as you will groms with ‘guns’ (big-wave surfboards). Which begs the query: why grow up at all when you can grow old in Hanalei?

Explore Hanalei

  • Hanalei Bay

    Hanalei Bay is Kauaʻi's postcard-perfect beach, embracing surfers, paddlers, bodyboarders and beach bums alike. It's a perfect crescent of golden sand…

  • B

    Black Pot Beach Park (Hanalei Pier)

    The short easternmost stretch of Hanalei Bay, alongside the rivermouth, usually offers the calmest surf among the wild North Shore swells, and is popular…

  • W

    Waiʻoli Mission House

    Home to missionaries from 1837 onwards, this historic two-story dwelling lies hidden from the highway at the far end of a footpath that leads behind Wai…

  • W

    Waiʻoli (Pine Trees) Beach Park

    Offering respite from the sun, this park is equipped with restrooms, outdoor showers, beach volleyball courts and picnic tables. Winter brings big swells,…

  • H

    Hanalei Pavilion Beach Park

    Pretty much at the center of Hanalei Bay, this scenic beach park commands a white-sand crescent just made for walking or jogging. Waters are typically not…

  • W

    Waikoko Beach

    Protected by a reef on the western bend of Hanalei Bay, sandy-bottomed roadside Waikoko beach – literally ‘blood water’ – offers shallower and calmer…

  • W

    Waiʻoli Huiʻia Church

    The green clapboard Wai‘oli Hui‘ia church stands on a huge manicured lawn just west of central Hanalei, against a beautiful mountain backdrop. It was…

  • M

    Middles Beach

    West of Hanalei in Waipa, not far beyond Waikoko Beach at Mile 4 on the makai (ocean) side of the road is a small, scrubby parking area. Walk along the…

  • H

    Hanalei Bridge

    This attractive one-lane bridge is the only crossing over the Hanalei River, east of town. When it’s closed due to flooding or construction, there’s no…

