Welcome to The Great Plains
Great distances across the beguiling wide-open spaces are the biggest impediment to enjoying this enormous region. Many sights lie near the interstates, but many more are found along the ever-intriguing small roads – the 'blue highways' of lore.
Top experiences in The Great Plains
The Great Plains activities
Mount Rushmore Experience
This tour of Mt. Rushmore is a 7-hour (not including pickup), all inclusive tour of the Black Hills of South Dakota. On this tour, you will make your way from your northern-most area, Rapid City, and travel all the way to the southern-most point, Custer State Park, while viewing and exploring the top attractions along the way. As you make your way through the Black Hills, your driver/guide will provide interesting narration, answer questions, and provide you with information of what to do and see at your attraction stops. The Mt. Rushmore tour is exactly that – a full experience of the Black Hills, including a lunch at the Carver’s Marketplace located at Mt. Rushmore. You will discover Crazy Horse Memorial, take in the scenery of Custer State Park with Iron Mountain Road and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Custer State Park provides visitors with wildlife, pigtail bridges, magnificent Black Hills scenery and tunnels that frame Mt. Rushmore in the distance.
Food Tour of the St Louis Delmar Loop
Visitors to Saint Louis, as well as Saint Louis natives, will enjoy this unparalleled chance to visit top Delmar Loop restaurants (subject to change and availability). Our enthusiastic and knowledgeable tour guides will not only shepherd our patrons to the restaurants, they’ll offer a variety of historical, architectural and cultural information as we walk through one of Saint Louis’ most eclectic neighborhood. While guests won’t have a chance to stop at all of the amenities along the way, we’ll tip you to the best of the neighborhood, which we invite you to stay and visit, post-tour. Bring comfy shoes, an appetite and your curiosity, as all will be tested and satisfied as we offer you a unique view of Saint Louis’ most colorful neighborhood.
St Louis Food Tour: The Dish
Meet your guide and small-group of fellow foodies in the Central West End to start your walking and tasting tour. After introductions, stroll to your first destination while your expert guide fills you in on the history of the neighborhood. Throughout the 3-hour tour, you get a taste of the newer hot spots and venerable old-timers. Expect to walk about 1.5 miles (2 km) at a leisurely pace, stopping plenty to see points of architectural and cultural interest. Throughout your tour, sample enough tasty dishes to make up a meal. Your local guide gives you the inside scoop on restaurants, cafes, galleries and nightlife venues, providing both local residents and out-of-town visitors fodder for their next meal. You might kick off the tour with a stop at a renowned Welsh pub established in the mid-1900s, when the area was known as Gaslight Square. After sampling hearty pub fare, head to a cafe that serves up dishes made with produce grown in a large urban farm across the street. Then pop into an acclaimed new pizza joint that serves delicious deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas. You also visit one of the city’s best Italian restaurants to taste fine Italian cuisine. For a taste of dessert, stop over at a chocolatier that makes a variety of mouthwatering chocolate treats. At the end of your 3-hour food and walking tour in the Central West End, say farewell to your guide and stay on your own to further explore the neighborhood or make your way to your next destination.Please note: This itinerary is intended to give you an idea of places you may visit during your tour, however exact venues and tastings can change due to availability.
Brewery and Distillery Tour in Kansas City
Ever wondered what an urban winery looks like and how it operates? Curious about why early brewers first decided to cultivate hops as a superior alternative for brewing beer than other flowering plants? Want to know why whiskey producers use copper stills to distil flavorful spirits from sour mash? Kansas city has seen an explosion of interest in craft beers, fine wines, and small production spirits in recent years, and larger numbers of people than ever before have started asking themselves these questions. This tour offers you the opportunity to answer some of these questions and more during a four-hour adventure trekking across Kansas City's urban core and outlying areas discovering what's happening in the craft beer and spirits world. The tour starts at Ollie's Local, a true neighborhood bar known for quality drinks, a modest, down to earth attitude, and a killer jukebox. After meeting your affable, friendly driver/guide and grabbing a quick optional pint at your own expense, you will head to the bus to meet the rest of the group and head out on your trip. This tour can vary between trips depending on your interest and guide's individual discretion in regards to the best stops for each specific groups - some groups prefer stopping on two breweries and a single distillery, others want to focus specifically on just beer. Each group will decide how to best allocate the three stops you will make throughout the day. After visiting three select breweries and/or distilleries spread throughout central Kansas City, you will head back downtown for a central drop off and preferred mode of safe transportation back to you local home, hotel, or local vacation rental.
SIX - Live Entertainment in Branson
Kicking off the 2018 Season, the award-winning show, SIX, will continue to amaze you with their ability to consistently deliver powerhouse vocals, impeccable harmonies, and high-end professional production unparalleled in Branson.Awarded Branson's "Best Stage Show", "Best Show", "Entertainers of the Year", as well as, "Fan Favorite"(by BransonCritic [& Branson Show Awards]), SIX® is made up of six real-life brothers, (Barry, Kevin, Lynn, Jak, Owen and Curtis), who take musical entertainment to a whole new level. Dubbed "An Orchestra of Human Voices", these multi-talented brothers sound like a band using only their mouths. Infusing lively choreography and dysfunctional family comedy into the show that only brothers can do, they perform everything from contemporary pop, to R&B, to classic rock-n-roll, to doo-wop, to Gospel, to Patriotic. SIX is Branson's Show of Choice and one you don't want to miss!Whether you’re bringing a group, your family, or just flying solo, SIX is a phenomenal experience or, as we like to say, “SIXperience”, where Boomers to Millennials are ultimately left wanting more. Once you experience it, you will understand the power of SIX!
Illusionist Rick Thomas in Branson
High honors for Rick include the coveted 'Magician of the Year' by the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic’s highest recognition 'Stage Magician of the Year' by the World Magic Awards. Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series The World’s Greatest Magic, Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel, and his own special on ABC.Rick Thomas is also a renowned Las Vegas performer. Few entertainers have succeeded in Vegas like Rick Thomas. His show has run consecutively for 15 years in the most magnificent theaters on the Las Vegas Strip, performing a staggering 600 shows a year. He is also honored to have become the most successful show for families in the history of Las Vegas. The show is definitely for the entire family.Thomas’ theatrical background includes ballroom dancing and he and his sister earned the title of Junior United States Ballroom Dancing Champions while in their teens. Now, Rick takes his dancing to new heights in his show as he presents Air-Adage. Simply stated, it is 'dancing in the air.' There is no human alive doing what Rick Thomas has created. You are about to witness the greatest magic in the world and it is right here in Branson!“Fabulous Entertainment for the Entire Family!” - Chicago Tribune "The Slick Showmanship of Rick Thomas is a Riveting Visual Delight!" - Los Angeles Times"The Most Amazing Show, Brilliant!" - TripAdvisor Review