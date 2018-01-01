St Louis Food Tour: The Dish

Meet your guide and small-group of fellow foodies in the Central West End to start your walking and tasting tour. After introductions, stroll to your first destination while your expert guide fills you in on the history of the neighborhood. Throughout the 3-hour tour, you get a taste of the newer hot spots and venerable old-timers. Expect to walk about 1.5 miles (2 km) at a leisurely pace, stopping plenty to see points of architectural and cultural interest. Throughout your tour, sample enough tasty dishes to make up a meal. Your local guide gives you the inside scoop on restaurants, cafes, galleries and nightlife venues, providing both local residents and out-of-town visitors fodder for their next meal. You might kick off the tour with a stop at a renowned Welsh pub established in the mid-1900s, when the area was known as Gaslight Square. After sampling hearty pub fare, head to a cafe that serves up dishes made with produce grown in a large urban farm across the street. Then pop into an acclaimed new pizza joint that serves delicious deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas. You also visit one of the city’s best Italian restaurants to taste fine Italian cuisine. For a taste of dessert, stop over at a chocolatier that makes a variety of mouthwatering chocolate treats. At the end of your 3-hour food and walking tour in the Central West End, say farewell to your guide and stay on your own to further explore the neighborhood or make your way to your next destination.Please note: This itinerary is intended to give you an idea of places you may visit during your tour, however exact venues and tastings can change due to availability.