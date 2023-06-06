Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/AWL Images RM
Fields of grain – green in spring and summer, bronze in fall and white in winter – stretch beyond every horizon in much of desolate North Dakota. Except for the rugged 'badlands' of the far west, geographic relief is subtle; often it's the collapsing remains of a failed homestead that break up the vista.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park
North Dakota
A tortured region known as the 'badlands' whose colors seem to change with the moods of nature, Theodore Roosevelt National Park is the state's natural…
North Dakota
Straddling the Montana–North Dakota border, the pearl-white Fort Union Trading Post is a reconstruction of the American Fur Company post built in 1828. It…
North Dakota
Behind a statue of Sacagawea, the Shoshone woman who guided Lewis and Clark on their expedition in 1804, the state's history museum has details on…
Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site
North Dakota
Here you can still see the mounds left by three earthen villages of the Hidatsas, who lived on the Knife River, a narrow tributary of the nearby Missouri,…
Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site
North Dakota
This historic site is in two parts. The main site is a deactivated underground command center from where missiles would have been launched. Visits are by…
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center
North Dakota
At this modern center you can learn about the duo's epic expedition and the Native Americans who helped them. There are also rotating exhibits of Western…
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park
North Dakota
The highlight at this attractive rural park on the west bank of the Missouri is On-a-Slant Indian Village, which has five re-created Mandan earth lodges…
Fort Buford State Historic Site
North Dakota
Twenty-two miles southwest of Williston, Fort Buford is close to Fort Union Trading Post and is located near Missouri River. It's the bleak army outpost…
Filter by interest:
HistoryThis unconventional presidential library will be connected to a national park
Sep 25, 2020 • 2 min read
in partnership with getyourguide