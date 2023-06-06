North Dakota

Fields of grain – green in spring and summer, bronze in fall and white in winter – stretch beyond every horizon in much of desolate North Dakota. Except for the rugged 'badlands' of the far west, geographic relief is subtle; often it's the collapsing remains of a failed homestead that break up the vista.

  • North Dakota Badlands at Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

    Theodore Roosevelt National Park

    North Dakota

    A tortured region known as the 'badlands' whose colors seem to change with the moods of nature, Theodore Roosevelt National Park is the state's natural…

  • Historic Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site in North Dakota.

    Fort Union Trading Post

    North Dakota

    Straddling the Montana–North Dakota border, the pearl-white Fort Union Trading Post is a reconstruction of the American Fur Company post built in 1828. It…

  • North Dakota Heritage Center

    North Dakota Heritage Center

    North Dakota

    Behind a statue of Sacagawea, the Shoshone woman who guided Lewis and Clark on their expedition in 1804, the state's history museum has details on…

  • Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

    Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

    North Dakota

    At this modern center you can learn about the duo's epic expedition and the Native Americans who helped them. There are also rotating exhibits of Western…

  • Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

    Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

    North Dakota

    The highlight at this attractive rural park on the west bank of the Missouri is On-a-Slant Indian Village, which has five re-created Mandan earth lodges…

  • Fort Buford State Historic Site

    Fort Buford State Historic Site

    North Dakota

    Twenty-two miles southwest of Williston, Fort Buford is close to Fort Union Trading Post and is located near Missouri River. It's the bleak army outpost…

History

This unconventional presidential library will be connected to a national park

Sep 25, 2020 • 2 min read

