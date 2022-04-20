St Louis

St. Louis Gateway Arch and Lake

Getty Images

Overview

Slide into St Louis and revel in the unique vibe of the largest city in the Great Plains. Beer, bowling and baseball are some of the top attractions, but history and culture, much of it linked to the Mississippi River, are a vital part of the fabric. And, of course, there's the iconic Gateway Arch that you have seen in a million pictures; it's even more impressive in reality. Many music legends, including Scott Joplin, Chuck Berry, Tina Turner and Miles Davis, got their start here and jammin' live-music venues keep the flame burning.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Gateway Arch National Park

    Gateway Arch National Park

    St Louis

    As a symbol for St Louis, the Gateway Arch has soared above any expectations its backers could have had in 1965 when it opened. Now the centerpiece of its…

  • The Bandstand in Forest Park in St. Louis.

    Forest Park

    St Louis

    New York City may have Central Park, but St Louis has the bigger (by 528 acres) Forest Park. The superb, 1371-acre spread was the setting of the 1904…

  • The playground at the City Museum with airplane tower and hanging school bus in St. Louis.

    City Museum

    St Louis

    Possibly the wildest highlight of any visit to St Louis is this frivolous, frilly fun house in a vast old shoe factory. The Museum of Mirth, Mystery &…

  Old Courthouse & Museum

    Old Courthouse & Museum

    St Louis

    Facing the Gateway Arch across the new plaza, this 1845 courthouse is where the notorious Dred Scott slavery case was first tried in 1857. Considered one…

  • Museum at the Gateway Arch

    Museum at the Gateway Arch

    St Louis

    After receiving a facelift along with the rest of the park and reopening in summer 2018, this now sleeker museum not only offers more high-tech…

  • Route 66 State Park

    Route 66 State Park

    St Louis

    From St Louis follow I-44 (the interstate is built over most of Route 66 in Missouri) 28 miles west to Route 66 State Park, with its visitor center and…

  • Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

    Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

    St Louis

    Marvel at the place where two of the world's great rivers, the Missouri and the Mississippi, meet. Unfortunately an industrial park on the far side of the…

  • National Blues Museum

    National Blues Museum

    St Louis

    This flashy museum explores blues legends like hometown hero Chuck Berry, while making a strong case for the genre's myriad influences on modern rock,…

Best Things to Do

From a post-industrial playground museum to a World Heritage-listed archeological site, there's more to St Louis than the postcards suggest.

Read article

Activities

11 fun things to do in St Louis, Missouri

Feb 4, 2025 • 8 min read

Activities

11 fun things to do in St Louis, Missouri

Feb 4, 2025 • 8 min read

