Marvel at the place where two of the world's great rivers, the Missouri and the Mississippi, meet. Unfortunately an industrial park on the far side of the Mississippi mucks up a bit of the majesty, but you can still view the turbulent waters once paddled by explorers Lewis and Clark and enjoy the natural beauty of this 4318-acre preserve, located 2.5 miles north of I-270 exit 34. Great for hiking, biking and kayaking.