Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts

A Grand Center landmark, this pint-sized institution has programs and rotating exhibits across disciplines, including architecture.

    Gateway Arch National Park

    2.88 MILES

    As a symbol for St Louis, the Gateway Arch has soared above any expectations its backers could have had in 1965 when it opened. Now the centerpiece of its…

    Forest Park

    2.58 MILES

    New York City may have Central Park, but St Louis has the bigger (by 528 acres) Forest Park. The superb, 1371-acre spread was the setting of the 1904…

    City Museum

    1.89 MILES

    Possibly the wildest highlight of any visit to St Louis is this frivolous, frilly fun house in a vast old shoe factory. The Museum of Mirth, Mystery &…

    Old Courthouse & Museum

    2.64 MILES

    Facing the Gateway Arch across the new plaza, this 1845 courthouse is where the notorious Dred Scott slavery case was first tried in 1857. Considered one…

    Old Chain of Rocks Bridge

    8.88 MILES

    Open only to pedestrians and cyclists these days, this mile-long span over the Mississippi River opened in 1929 and was a vital link in Route 66. It has a…

    Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

    9.1 MILES

    A surprise awaits near Collinsville, 8 miles east of East St Louis: classified as a Unesco World Heritage Site, with the likes of Stonehenge and the…

    Museum at the Gateway Arch

    2.86 MILES

    After receiving a facelift along with the rest of the park and reopening in summer 2018, this now sleeker museum not only offers more high-tech…

    Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

    13.33 MILES

    Marvel at the place where two of the world's great rivers, the Missouri and the Mississippi, meet. Unfortunately an industrial park on the far side of the…

