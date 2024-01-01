A Grand Center landmark, this pint-sized institution has programs and rotating exhibits across disciplines, including architecture.
Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts
St Louis
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.88 MILES
As a symbol for St Louis, the Gateway Arch has soared above any expectations its backers could have had in 1965 when it opened. Now the centerpiece of its…
2.58 MILES
New York City may have Central Park, but St Louis has the bigger (by 528 acres) Forest Park. The superb, 1371-acre spread was the setting of the 1904…
1.89 MILES
Possibly the wildest highlight of any visit to St Louis is this frivolous, frilly fun house in a vast old shoe factory. The Museum of Mirth, Mystery &…
2.64 MILES
Facing the Gateway Arch across the new plaza, this 1845 courthouse is where the notorious Dred Scott slavery case was first tried in 1857. Considered one…
8.88 MILES
Open only to pedestrians and cyclists these days, this mile-long span over the Mississippi River opened in 1929 and was a vital link in Route 66. It has a…
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
9.1 MILES
A surprise awaits near Collinsville, 8 miles east of East St Louis: classified as a Unesco World Heritage Site, with the likes of Stonehenge and the…
2.86 MILES
After receiving a facelift along with the rest of the park and reopening in summer 2018, this now sleeker museum not only offers more high-tech…
Columbia Bottom Conservation Area
13.33 MILES
Marvel at the place where two of the world's great rivers, the Missouri and the Mississippi, meet. Unfortunately an industrial park on the far side of the…
Nearby St Louis attractions
1.89 MILES
Possibly the wildest highlight of any visit to St Louis is this frivolous, frilly fun house in a vast old shoe factory. The Museum of Mirth, Mystery &…
2.1 MILES
The interactive exhibits at this three-story museum are geared toward kids (and the young at heart). Expect live demonstrations, dinosaurs, a planetarium…
2.16 MILES
Dating to 1859, these gardens hold a 14-acre Japanese garden, a carnivorous plant bog, a Victorian-style hedge maze and the oldest continuously operating…
2.49 MILES
This flashy museum explores blues legends like hometown hero Chuck Berry, while making a strong case for the genre's myriad influences on modern rock,…
2.55 MILES
Bros and dudes gather at this complex across the street from Busch Stadium, dedicated to beer and sports. Outside of game days and major events it can…
2.58 MILES
New York City may have Central Park, but St Louis has the bigger (by 528 acres) Forest Park. The superb, 1371-acre spread was the setting of the 1904…
7. Economy Museum at the St Louis Fed
2.62 MILES
A surprisingly flashy and ultimately rewarding look at the economy and how you as an individual fit into it. Located within the Federal Reserve Bank of St…
2.64 MILES
Facing the Gateway Arch across the new plaza, this 1845 courthouse is where the notorious Dred Scott slavery case was first tried in 1857. Considered one…