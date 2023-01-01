Katy Trail State Park

America's longest rail-to-trail walking and biking route starts in Machens near St Louis and St Charles and ends in Clinton, 70 miles southwest of Kansas City. Its 240 miles span the state from east to west and pass through some bucolic, sylvan countryside and atmospheric small towns. Built on an abandoned line of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad (known as the Katy), the trail has very gentle slopes, wide curves and a smooth gravel surface, making it suitable for almost everyone.

You can access the trail at myriad points along its length and ride or walk for any distance. Motorized vehicles and motorcycles are not allowed, which gives the trail a peaceful atmosphere. The Katy runs through St Charles and passes eight miles southwest of Columbia.