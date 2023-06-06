Kansas

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Tornadic storm ride cloud, Kansas

Getty Images/Moment RF

Overview

Wicked witches and yellow-brick roads, pitched battles over slavery and tornadoes powerful enough to pulverize entire towns are some of the more vivid images of Kansas. But the common image – amber waves of grain from north to south and east to west – is closer to modern reality.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas.

    Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve

    Kansas

    This 11,000-acre national preserve, 2 miles northwest of Strong City, is a perfect place to hike the prairie, with its 40 miles of scenic trails. Bison…

  • The grounds at Fort Larned National Historic Site.

    Fort Larned National Historic Site

    Kansas

    Six miles west of town, Fort Larned National Historic Site is a remarkably well-preserved 1860s fort in an evocative setting. It's well worth the trip to…

  • Cosmosphere

    Cosmosphere

    Kansas

    Possibly the most surprising sight in Kansas, this amazing museum captures the race to the moon better than any museum on the planet. Absorbing displays…

  • Garden of Eden

    Garden of Eden

    Kansas

    In 1907 Samuel Dinsmoor began filling his yard with enormous concrete sculptures reflecting his eccentric philosophies relating to contemporary life and…

  • Old Cowtown Museum

    Old Cowtown Museum

    Kansas

    An open-air museum that re-creates the Wild West (as seen on TV…). Over 50 pioneer-era buildings, staged gunfights (April to October) and guides in cowboy…

  • Eisenhower Presidential Center

    Eisenhower Presidential Center

    Kansas

    Fittingly set against a backdrop of grain elevators, the rather regal Eisenhower Presidential Center includes Ike's boyhood home, a recently redesigned…

  • Home on the Range Cabin

    Home on the Range Cabin

    Kansas

    The iconic song of the American West, 'Home on the Range,' was written by Brewster M Higley in 1871 at a remote cabin in northern Kansas. Today you can…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Kansas

Filter by interest:

Family having meal on patio overlooking sea. 556439117 Water, Horizontal, Adult, Photography, Patio, Color Image, Italy, Illuminated, Togetherness, Girls, Illumination, Outdoors, Looking Away, Alcohol, Child, Place Setting, Real People, Lantern, Horizon, Food and Drink, Meal, Teenager, Sea, Leisure Activity, Men, 2015, Summer, Lamp, Drink, Sardinia, Eating, Horizon Over Water, Women, Europe, Candle, Furniture, Dusk, Family, Day, AutotagAuthentic - Do Not Delete, Food, Balcony, Multi-Generation Family, Bottle, Wine Bottle

Tips & Advice

7 interesting places around the world that will pay you to move there

Jan 4, 2023 • 4 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Kansas