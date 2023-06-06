Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Moment RF
Wicked witches and yellow-brick roads, pitched battles over slavery and tornadoes powerful enough to pulverize entire towns are some of the more vivid images of Kansas. But the common image – amber waves of grain from north to south and east to west – is closer to modern reality.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
Kansas
This 11,000-acre national preserve, 2 miles northwest of Strong City, is a perfect place to hike the prairie, with its 40 miles of scenic trails. Bison…
Brown v Board of Education National Historic Site
Kansas
It took real guts to challenge the segregationist laws common in the US in the 1950s and the stories of these courageous men and women are here. This…
Fort Larned National Historic Site
Kansas
Six miles west of town, Fort Larned National Historic Site is a remarkably well-preserved 1860s fort in an evocative setting. It's well worth the trip to…
Kansas
Possibly the most surprising sight in Kansas, this amazing museum captures the race to the moon better than any museum on the planet. Absorbing displays…
Kansas
In 1907 Samuel Dinsmoor began filling his yard with enormous concrete sculptures reflecting his eccentric philosophies relating to contemporary life and…
Kansas
An open-air museum that re-creates the Wild West (as seen on TV…). Over 50 pioneer-era buildings, staged gunfights (April to October) and guides in cowboy…
Eisenhower Presidential Center
Kansas
Fittingly set against a backdrop of grain elevators, the rather regal Eisenhower Presidential Center includes Ike's boyhood home, a recently redesigned…
Kansas
The iconic song of the American West, 'Home on the Range,' was written by Brewster M Higley in 1871 at a remote cabin in northern Kansas. Today you can…
Filter by interest:
Tips & Advice7 interesting places around the world that will pay you to move there
Jan 4, 2023 • 4 min read
Nov 27, 2020 • 2 min read
Sep 17, 2020 • 2 min read
Nov 11, 2019 • 6 min read
in partnership with getyourguide