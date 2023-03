The iconic song of the American West, 'Home on the Range,' was written by Brewster M Higley in 1871 at a remote cabin in northern Kansas. Today you can visit the lovely and evocative site of the original cabin. Even if you don't see any deer and antelope at play, you'll easily feel the magic that inspired Higley. Turn off US 36 onto Hwy 8, 1 mile west of Athol, and drive nine sign-posted miles to the north.