Fittingly set against a backdrop of grain elevators, the rather regal Eisenhower Presidential Center includes Ike's boyhood home, a recently redesigned museum and library, and his and Mamie's graves. The interactive exhibits cover the Eisenhower presidential era (1953–61) and his role as the allied commander in Europe in WWII. Don't miss the original script for his landmark 1961 speech where he warned of the 'military–industrial complex'.