Cosmosphere

Possibly the most surprising sight in Kansas, this amazing museum captures the race to the moon better than any museum on the planet. Absorbing displays and artifacts such as the Apollo 13 command module and entire rockets will enthrall you for hours. You'll come to realize why the museum is regularly called in to build props for Hollywood movies portraying the space race, including Apollo 13. It's an easy day trip from Wichita or diversion off I-70 or US 50.

The all-attraction pass includes access to the planetarium and space simulator.