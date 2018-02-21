Small-Group Everglades Adventure from Fort Lauderdale

You’ll be picked up in the morning and taken by air-conditioned 13-passenger van to the Everglades. With your expert naturalist or biologist guide, enjoy an exciting 40-minute airboat ride across the sawgrass prairies of Everglades National Park. Back on dry land, explore the cypress swamps and sawgrass prairies on a narrated van tour through Big Cypress National Preserve. Spot wildlife such as alligators, turtles and birds as you journey through the Everglades backcountry. Next, take a nature walk through a forest of ancient, towering cypress where alligators seek shade in the summer and bask in the sun in the winter. Herons, egrets, ibis, wood storks and dozens of other species can be spotted throughout the year. Otters, bears, deer and panthers are rare and exciting to spot. Take a break in the afternoon for lunch at a waterside restaurant in the heart of the Everglades, where you’ll choose between several lunch entrees or salads. You’ll also be offered alligator appetizers! Your final adventure will be a relaxing 60-minute mangrove wilderness boat tour through the shallow mangrove-lined waters of the 10,000 islands in Everglades National Park. Here, dolphins, manatees, sea turtles, osprey and a variety of other marine life thrive. Throughout your tour, your expert guide will provide informative, entertaining commentary and answer any questions you have about the nature or the wildlife. Please note: if your hotel is not on the list provided please contact the provider for help selecting the best pickup location.