Welcome to Fort Lauderdale
Few visitors venture far inland – except maybe to dine and shop along Las Olas Blvd; most spend the bulk of their time on the coast. It's understandable. Truly, it's hard to compete with beautiful beaches, a system of Venice-like waterways, an international yachting scene, spiffy new hotels and top-notch restaurants.
The city's Port Everglades is one of the busiest cruise-ship ports in the world, with megaships departing daily for the Caribbean, Mexico and beyond.
Top experiences in Fort Lauderdale
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Fort Lauderdale activities
Small-Group Everglades Adventure from Fort Lauderdale
You’ll be picked up in the morning and taken by air-conditioned 13-passenger van to the Everglades. With your expert naturalist or biologist guide, enjoy an exciting 40-minute airboat ride across the sawgrass prairies of Everglades National Park. Back on dry land, explore the cypress swamps and sawgrass prairies on a narrated van tour through Big Cypress National Preserve. Spot wildlife such as alligators, turtles and birds as you journey through the Everglades backcountry. Next, take a nature walk through a forest of ancient, towering cypress where alligators seek shade in the summer and bask in the sun in the winter. Herons, egrets, ibis, wood storks and dozens of other species can be spotted throughout the year. Otters, bears, deer and panthers are rare and exciting to spot. Take a break in the afternoon for lunch at a waterside restaurant in the heart of the Everglades, where you’ll choose between several lunch entrees or salads. You’ll also be offered alligator appetizers! Your final adventure will be a relaxing 60-minute mangrove wilderness boat tour through the shallow mangrove-lined waters of the 10,000 islands in Everglades National Park. Here, dolphins, manatees, sea turtles, osprey and a variety of other marine life thrive. Throughout your tour, your expert guide will provide informative, entertaining commentary and answer any questions you have about the nature or the wildlife. Please note: if your hotel is not on the list provided please contact the provider for help selecting the best pickup location.
Fort Lauderdale Dinner Cruise and Show
The Jungle Queen Riverboat Cruise travels through the tranquil waterways of the New River giving you a chance to view the ever-changing scenery, including plush waterfront homes and downtown Fort Lauderdale.Then, with a friendly "All Ashore" by the captain, you will be directed to the dining room where a delicious all-you-can-eat dinner of BBQ ribs, chicken, and shrimp with all the trimmings will be waiting for you.Be prepared for some after dinner laughs as the all new Hilarious Variety Revue, acclaimed by press and public alike, takes center stage, and then enjoy a moonlit return ride.
Jungle Queen Riverboat Cruise
This Jungle Queen Riverboat Cruise travels through the tranquil waterways of the New River giving you a chance to view the ever-changing scenery, including plush waterfront homes, downtown Fort Lauderdale, great yacht and storage basins and a bit of the Everglades, before a stop at the Jungle Queen Tropical Isle (approximately 45 minutes).On your 3-hour Jungle Queen Riverboat Cruise you will see: Bahia Mar New River Millionaires Row Downtown Fort Lauderdale Harbor Beach Little Florida Large Yacht Storage Basin River Front Port Everglades Intracoastal Waterways Don't have 3-hours to spend? Choose the 90-minute cruise for highlights of the New River and Millionaire's Row.Morning Sightseeing Cruise: Jungle Queen's Famous Riverboat Cruise introduces its daily, fully narrated, 90-minute morning cruise down the "Venice of America," Fort Lauderdale's historic New River. See Millionaire's Row with homes of the Rich and Famous, spectacular Mega Yachts, and sights beyond belief.Afternoon Cruise: Jungle Queen's Spectacular Afternoon Sightseeing Cruise. A daily, fully narrated cruise down the "Venice of America," Fort Lauderdale's historic New River. See Millionaire's Row with homes of the Rich and Famous, spectacular Mega Yachts, and sights beyond belief. The cruise takes you to our own tropical isle where you can see exotic birds, alligators and other animals. A Concession Stand is available on our Tropical Isle featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwich, pretzels, chips, ice cream, drinks and more.Evening Sightseeing Cruise: Jungle Queen introduces its newest family member, The RIVER QUEEN. Fully narrated, 90-minute night cruises down the "Venice of America," Fort Lauderdale's New River, sailing through Millionaire's Row with homes of the Rich and Famous, spectacular Mega Yachts, and sights beyond belief.
Florida Everglades Airboat from Fort Lauderdale
After pickup in the morning from your hotel in Fort Lauderdale, you’ll be taken to Everglades Holiday Park in West Broward County for your 1-hour airboat tour. Get up close to alligators in their natural habitat as you zoom across the water aboard a state-of-the-art airboat. You’ll be awed by the amazing ecosystems of the surrounding lush wetlands, and your expert captain will stop at strategic spots to let you quietly observe the alligators and other wildlife in this pristine setting. Your airboat adventure is followed by a 25-minute alligator show, where experts meet the alligators face to face! Enjoy free time for shopping before hopping back on the mini-coach and heading back to your hotel.
Florida Everglades Airboat and Wildlife from Fort Lauderdale
Take an an easy 25-minute drive from Ft Lauderdale to Sawgrass Recreation Park. Zip over the Florida Everglades at speeds of up to 40 miles (64 km) an hour, your 30-minute airboat tour includes wildlife spotting and entertaining stories from your experienced captain. Hear tall tales and true of the Seminole who lived in this wilderness, and of the panthers who shared their home.Then it’s on to the exciting Exhibit areas back at the park to meet the Everglades’ panthers, leopards, Florida gators, turtles, iguanas and other native wildlife for yourself, and learn about the care of these endangered animals. Just 25 minutes from Fort Lauderdale, the safest and most entertaining and educational way to experience the Everglades’ unique subtropical ecosystem is at Sawgrass Recreation Park.
Riverfront Cruises Venice of America Tour
Make your way to downtown Fort Lauderdale to join this 1.5-hour luxury cruise of the city’s scenic riverfront. After posing for a souvenir photograph as you board the boat, stake out a prime viewing seat upstairs on the observation deck or in the air-conditioned dining room with picture windows. Relax and take in the sights as the boat departs the port to begin the journey. Broward County is Florida’s second-most-populated county, with a variety of stunning homes, mansions and yachts. In recent years, Fort Lauderdale has distanced itself from its notorious spring break reputation and is now known for its relaxed coastal lifestyle and swanky properties.Take in the stunning views of Florida’s blue water as the ship makes its leisurely way along. Gaze out at the city’s massive luxury homes and mansions with Roman fountains and palm-tree filled yards. Get your camera ready for the mega yachts — you’ll see them up close and personal. Take in the stunning views of the marina and piers. Should you want a beverage or something to eat, the ship’s bar offers cooling cocktails like a specialty punch, nonalcoholic beverages and light snacks (own expense). You don’t want to miss this scenic journey.