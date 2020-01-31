High up in the Appalachian mountains between Virginia and North Carolina, there’s a gently winding road that seems frozen in time. There are hardly any restaurants, stores, billboards or even homes on this route. Some of the only hints of civilization are rustic stone mile markers and nondescript signs signifying upcoming trails and overlooks.

This is the Blue Ridge Parkway, a road that exists solely for the pleasure of driving through some of the East Coast’s most stunning mountain landscapes. At 469 miles from end to end, it’s a delightfully meandering escape from the bustle of typical American roadways.

Growing up in the hills of Amherst County, Virginia, the Parkway was practically at my doorstep. It’s where my family went for leisurely Sunday drives, picnics by mountain streams in the summer and leaf-peeping in the fall. My childhood memories include hiking beside waterfalls, spotting bears in the forest, and scrambling to the summit of some of the highest peaks in the Appalachian Mountains. I’ve traveled all over the world since then, but I still consider the Blue Ridge Parkway to be one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Technically, you could drive the entire Parkway in a day, but you could also spend weeks exploring the forests along the road. There are plenty of entry and exit points along the Parkway, which means your drive can be as long or as short as you want. Here, we’ll be sharing how to drive the entirety of the Parkway in five days, but you can just as easily choose your favorite stretch and focus your attention there.

Trip length: The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles through the Appalachian Mountains, between Shenandoah National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In good conditions, you could complete the route without stopping in about 10 hours – but taking your time is the point of this trip, so take at least a weekend to explore.

If you plan to take advantage of the many hiking trails along the Parkway, wear proper footwear and attire. Temperatures in the mountains are often much cooler than lower elevations – pack layers. Cell phones will not always have reception on the more remote stretches, so it’s a good idea to have a paper map and a general idea of your route. Come with a full tank of gas, snacks and water so you won’t have to exit the Parkway until you’re ready. Tips for EV drivers: Electric vehicle drivers will need some extra planning to ensure that their vehicles stay charged. Charging stations are uncommon on the Parkway, so make note of where you can find them in nearby towns. Don’t expect to rely on cell service or GPS for on-the-go research, as it’s often quite spotty in the mountains. The Parkway service provides a list of nearby EV charging stations here.

Park up and explore the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail. Ed Lallo/Getty Images

Day 1: Crozet / The Ridge Region

Vibes: Small-town charm and big-time mountain views.

Do: Crozet is one of the closest towns to the Blue Ridge Parkway’s North Entrance and the ideal spot to begin your journey, where you can gas up and gather supplies before hitting the road. It’s about 10 minutes from the Parkway, and also midway between the cities of Charlottesville and Waynesboro. If you want to kick off your adventure with a unique hike, the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail is a 4273-ft-long tunnel that runs beneath Afton Mountain.

Eat: Plan to get an early start, but fuel up for your drive with a lavender latte and breakfast bagel from Mudhouse in downtown Crozet. If you’re looking for dinner the evening before you leave, Crozet Pizza claims the honor of being named “best in the world” by National Geographic.

Stay: You’ll find mostly small inns and Airbnbs in this rustic region, or you could drive a bit farther into Charlottesville, Waynesboro or Staunton for more traditional hotels. Check into the cozy bed-and-breakfast-style Inn at Stinson Vineyards, which overlooks the vines on this scenic estate. Also nearby, the Afton Mountain Inn is a boutique hotel in a 19th-century farmhouse with five guestrooms, a pool and a hot tub – all just minutes from the Parkway.

The drive (120 miles, 3.5 hours): After entering the Parkway at Rockfish Gap, you’ll focus the first leg of your journey on the Ridge Region, which stretches from here to Roanoke. Just over five miles in, stop at the Humpback Rocks visitor center and take a quick walk around the mountain farm, which offers a taste of life in 1890s Appalachia. There are also three different hiking trails here, ranging from easy to strenuous.

Continue down the road, stopping at any overlooks or trails that strike your fancy – Greenstone Overlook (milepost 8), Yankee Horse Ridge (milepost 34), and Thunder Ridge (milepost 74) are easy, worthwhile stops. At milepost 89, break for lunch at the Peaks of Otter. The restaurant at the Peaks of Otter Lodge has views of Sharp Top Mountain, and a shuttle (or strenuous hike) will take you nearly to the summit to enjoy panoramic views of the area. Spend the afternoon exploring the Peaks of Otter area – Johnson Farm, the Fallingwater Cascades Trail and Harkening Hill are all great hikes. Then continue driving south toward Roanoke (milepost 120).

The viewpoints near Roanoke are spectacular. Joel Carillet/Getty Images

Day 2: Roanoke / The Plateau Region

Vibes: An outdoorsy mountain town, rolling farmland and Appalachian culture.

Do: Downtown Roanoke is one of the biggest cities near the Parkway, just a few minutes' drive from multiple access points. Its vibrant historic district has all the hallmarks of a cool mid-sized Southern town: breweries, street art, museums and trendy boutiques. Enjoy a wander around the pedestrian-friendly downtown before resting up for a day of exploring the Parkway’s Plateau Region.

Eat: For dinner, River & Rail Restaurant will give you a taste of Southern cuisine sourced directly from the Roanoke and New River Valleys. Before hitting the road the next morning, swing by Bread Craft Bakery for a breakfast sandwich and/or sticky buns. Crystal Spring Grocery Co. has a nice selection of ready-made sandwiches, salads and other snacks that are ideal for taking on the road.

Stay: Roanoke has a typical range of hotel options, including chain hotels for budget-minded travelers. For something with a bit more character, check out The Liberty Trust, a luxury boutique hotel housed in a restored former bank building. The Tudor-style Hotel Roanoke is another historic property, though this one is quite a bit grander and a member of the Historic Hotels of America. Both are conveniently situated in the city center.

The drive (79 miles, 2.5 hours): Today, you’ll be driving through the Plateau Region of the Parkway, which stretches from Roanoke to Galax, just near the border of Virginia and North Carolina. Begin by entering the Parkway at milepost 120 and driving up Mill Mountain Spur Road, where you can see the largest man-made free-standing star in the world and take in views of the city below. Then head south, stopping at Cahas Knob (milepost 139) and Devil’s Backbone (milepost 143) for even more breathtaking views.

At milepost 176, stop at Mabry Mill and the Rocky Knob Visitor Center to enjoy your picnic lunch and then explore historical exhibits around the gristmill, sawmill and blacksmith shop. Keep driving to the Blue Ridge Music Center (milepost 213), a performing arts facility built to promote and preserve the historic music of the region. Exhibitions take a deep dive into American roots music, and you’ll often hear local musicians performing here. Exit at milepost 199 and wrap up the day in Carroll County, a region that’s known for mountain views and bluegrass.

Explore the charming antique stores in downtown Galax. Shutterstock

Day 3: Galax / The Highlands Region

Vibes: Mountain music, old-timey towns and waterfalls.

Do: Virginia’s heritage music trail, the Crooked Road, runs through this region – it’s a worthy detour for fans of bluegrass and American roots music. Galax has a small downtown with antique shops and restaurants.

Eat: Local beer, brick-oven pizzas, and wings are on the menu at Creek Bottom Brews in Galax. Briar Patch Marketplace & Cafe is a coffee shop and antique store downtown. The Gap Deli is conveniently situated for coffee, pastries and sandwiches as you head back on the road.

Stay: Galax, Hillsville and Fancy Gap have a handful of affordable chain hotels to choose from, including a Hampton Inn and Comfort Inn. Or go for the true mountain experience by booking a cabin in the woods with Fiddler’s Roost or New River Trail Cabins.

The drive (94 miles, 3 hours): Get ready for an increase in elevation today as you enter North Carolina and the Parkway’s dramatic Highlands Region. Begin your day at the Fancy Gap entrance at milepost 199, and head south toward Cumberland Knob (milepost 217). This is where construction of the Parkway began in 1935 as part of the New Deal initiative, intended to get Americans back to work following the Great Depression.

With open meadows and rolling hills, Doughton Park (mileposts 238-244) is a great place for spotting wildlife like deer, foxes and raccoons. You can also see historical demonstrations at Brinegar Cabin, explore an old homestead, and hike more than 30 miles of trails in this area. Nearby Northwest Trading Post (milepost 258) is a good stop for souvenirs and snacks. Pause for a picnic at E.B. Jeffress Park (milepost 272), and take a quick hike to see the Cascades waterfalls afterward.

Then, continue driving into the Grandfather Mountain corridor, stopping at Moses Cone Memorial Park, home of the Parkway Craft Center and an extensive network of trails. Stop for the evening in the village of Blowing Rock (milepost 293).

The Linn Cove Viaduct is among the most photographed spots along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Devon Wolfhart/Getty Images

Day 4: Blowing Rock / The Highlands and Pisgah Regions

Vibes: High peaks, tunnels and a stunning gorge.

Do: Explore Blowing Rock’s storybook downtown, which is said to be the inspiration behind bestselling author Jan Karon’s books. The quaint Main Street corridor has plenty of boutiques, antique shops and cafes to choose from. Edgewood Cottage is a gallery specializing in local High Country artists, and the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum will give you a deeper understanding of the area. Five minutes from downtown, visit the Blowing Rock, a dramatic rock outcrop high above the valley with magnificent views.

Eat: On the edge of downtown Blowing Rock, the Speckled Trout explores the roots of Appalachian food and beverage culture. Bald Guy Brew and Camp Coffee Roasters are both solid stops for morning coffee and pastries. Blowing Rock Market is perfect for picking up road snacks and picnic supplies.

Stay: For an upscale stay, Chetola Resort is a luxurious mountain lodge, while Gideon Ridge Inn is a cozy B&B with an award-winning restaurant. If you prefer something more central, the Inn at Ragged Gardens is situated in an early-1900s manor house in the heart of the village.

The drive (89 miles, 3 hours): On today’s drive, continue through the Highlands Region and into the Pisgah Region, ending in Asheville. Around milepost 304, you’ll hit the iconic Linn Cove Viaduct, an engineering marvel that hugs the face of Grandfather Mountain – one of the most photographed spots on the Parkway. There’s a bridge museum and visitor center at the south end of the viaduct.

Consider exiting at milepost 305 to visit Grandfather Mountain, a privately operated attraction famed for its mile-high swinging bridge and wildlife habitats. Back on the Parkway, Linville Falls (milepost 316) has trails leading to the three-tiered waterfalls over a steep-walled gorge that’s been called the Grand Canyon of the Southern Appalachians. Stop by the visitor center and relax with a picnic nearby after your hike – but keep in mind that this is one of the most popular stops on the Parkway, and it can get crowded.

Moving on, you’ll notice the landscape becoming more rugged, and you’ll drive through an increasing number of tunnels. Enter the Pisgah Region around Crabtree Falls (milepost 340), which offers a strenuous but rewarding hike. At milepost 355, Mount Mitchell State Park boasts the highest peak in the Eastern US at 6684ft, with a road that leads nearly all the way to an observation deck at the summit.

There’s also a Natural History Museum, gift shop and restaurant on site. If you have any energy/daylight left, stop at Craggy Gardens (milepost 364) for postcard-perfect views that are especially stunning in early summer, when the rhododendrons are in bloom. End the day by driving into Asheville (milepost 382), the official headquarters of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

12 Bones is said to be a favorite spot for the Obamas when they're in the area. Getty Images

Day 5: Asheville / The Pisgah Region

Vibes: Beer, folk art and high elevations.

Do: You won’t struggle to find things to do in Asheville, like visiting the Biltmore Estate, microbreweries and plenty of art galleries. At the entrance to the Parkway, the Folk Art Center (milepost 382) is home to the Southern Highland Craft Guild. It features exhibits, demonstrations, and a shop devoted to promoting regional artists. The Asheville Botanical Garden and North Carolina Arboretum are also notable stops for nature lovers. Visit the River Arts District to browse the working studios of hundreds of artists.

Eat: If you’re after seasonally inspired, locally sourced cuisine, Asheville has more than a few acclaimed spots helmed by award-winning chefs – Rhubarb, The Market Place and Chai Pani are just a few. 12 Bones Smokehouse is reportedly the Obamas’ pick for barbecue when they’re in town. Or get a taste of the buzzy local beer scene with your meal at Sierra Nevada, Burial Beer Co. or Wicked Weed’s Funkatorium.

Stay: Asheville has no shortage of design-forward hotels both in and around the city. In the interest of staying on theme with our Parkway drive, head to Autocamp Asheville, which offers glamping in Airstreams, cabins and tents. Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a collection of A-frames just off the French Broad River Greenway. And the Omni Grove Park Inn is a luxurious, sprawling resort near the Parkway that’s been welcoming mountaineers for over a century.

The drive (87 miles, 3 hours): For your final day of driving, head southwest from Asheville to Cherokee, toward the Great Smoky Mountains. At milepost 408, you’ll hit Mount Pisgah. Pause here to enjoy the spectacular views from the hiking trails and lunch at the Pisgah Inn, then keep driving through some of the highest elevations on the Parkway, consistently topping more than 5000ft.

Stop at Graveyard Fields (milepost 418) to take in the view from the overlook, or take the two-mile loop trail to Yellowstone Falls. Richland Balsam Overlook (milepost 431) boasts the highest elevation on the Parkway at 6053 feet. And finally, Waterrock Knob (milepost 451) has views over all the major Southern mountain ranges, including the Great Smokies, the Great Balsams and the Craggies. End your journey in Cherokee, North Carolina, where the Parkway gives way to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.