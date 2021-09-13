Asheville is a city in a very good mood. It's hard to pinpoint the cause, though – it could be the mountain air, the buskers, the craft breweries, the dynamic food scene or the hordes of relieved hikers just off the Appalachian Trail bringing the magic.

The city exudes a collegial vibe, and the whole shebang is backdropped by the gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains. It's a busy place with lots going on, so narrow down your plans with our guide to the top things to do in Asheville.

1. Wander downtown Asheville

When you fall in love with Asheville, it will likely be while wandering downtown on a Friday night. Buskers play banjo on the corner. Patios buzz with diners. The purple LaZoom bus rattles by with its joke-y joie de vivre. And the thumping beat of the drum circle adds a primeval edge to the scene. Daytime wanderings are equally appealing. You can admire off-beat murals, pop into indie shops or discover the history of Asheville while following the Urban Trail.

2. Treat yourself at French Broad Chocolate Lounge

Stop by the French Broad Chocolate Lounge for an indulgent taste of chocolate bonbons, cakes and ice creams. The menu of delights includes a flourless truffle torte, a mocha stout cake and a chocolate chip cookie wedge. The chic lounge overlooks Pack Square downtown.

The design of the vast Biltmore Estate mansion is based on châteaux in France's Loire Valley. Konstantin L / Shutterstock

3. Visit the Biltmore Estate

Completed in 1895 for shipping magnate George Washington Vanderbilt II, the enormous estate, with its lush gardens and manicured grounds, is Asheville's premier attraction. More than 140,000 sunflowers bloom on the Biltmore Estate in summer. The bright yellow flowers can grow to a height of 8ft and typically bloom for one week in July and again for a week in early September.

Planning tip: Check the online bloom report to see what's flowering, and then plan your visit around that. Tickets start at $80 per adult.

4. Get into the rhythm at the Friday Night Drum Circle

What began as a 10-person drum session in 2001 has become a downtown tradition drawing hundreds of spectators and a slew of drummers – not to mention belly dancers, hula-hoopers, music-loving families and folks simply looking for a fun communal experience.

Planning tip: Held in Pritchard Park, the free event lasts from 6pm to 10pm on Friday nights, typically from April through October. Feel free to bring your own drum and join in!

5. Tour Asheville's craft breweries

With around 50 craft breweries in its greater metropolitan area, Asheville is appropriately nicknamed Beer City USA (in fact, it's second only to Portland, Maine, for the highest number of breweries per capita). Best part? Breweries here exude a cooperative vibe that encourages exploring. If you're staying downtown, walk to the compact South Slope District, a former industrial neighborhood that's home to 10 craft breweries. Further afield, heavy-hitters New Belgium and the Sierra Nevada are also drawing thirsty crowds to their taprooms. For a world of choice – but in an intimate pub – stop by the bar at longtime favorite Thirsty Monk. The Asheville Ale Trail will get you started.

Adventurers and hikers will want to spend time in the Blue Ridge Mountains. jaredkay / Getty Images

6. Hike, paddle or mountain bike the great outdoors

The Blue Ridge Mountains are beacons for adventure. Trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway lead to waterfalls, wildflowers and grassy balds with sweeping views. Paddlers seeking white water beeline to the French Broad River while mountain bikers hurtle down singletrack in Pisgah National Forest. Ziplines and canopy tours are scattered across the mountain foothills.

Planning tip: Looking for more outdoor experiences? Great Smoky Mountains National Park, another adventure hot spot, is 55 miles west of Asheville.

7. Go on a foraging tour

If you enjoy berry picking but want to up your game, sign up for a foraging tour with No Taste Like Home. These knowledgeable folks will meet you in a nearby natural area for a morning of foraging for wild local edibles, which may include mushrooms and fruit. Sample your discoveries on the trail with your guide, watch a cooking demo and then take the rest of your plants to a participating restaurant, where the chef will whip up your find into an appetizer.

8. Be immersed in local culture at the Folk Art Center

With three galleries, a well-stocked gift shop and daily craft demonstrations (March to October), the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway is the best place in the region to immerse in Southern Appalachian arts and crafts. The Allanstand Craft Shop sells high-quality jewelry, textiles, pottery and glassworks, all made by artisans from Southern Highland Craft Guild. The galleries showcase contemporary and traditional pieces and works from the permanent collection.

Don't miss the barbecue served at 12 Bones Smokehouse, one of the most popular places to eat in Asheville. George Rose /Getty

9. Sample local barbecue at 12 Bones

BBQ fans are well served by a trip to 12 Bones. Perched beside the French Broad River in the River Arts District, it is beloved for its slow-cooked smoky meats and mouthwatering sides.

10. Have a sunset cocktail at the Omni Grove Park Inn

Mother Nature shares some of her best work just beyond the terrace at the Omni Grove Park Inn, particularly at sunset. With clouds aglow, forests and mountains on the horizon and stone craftsmanship framing the view, it's an inspiring place to recap your day – over fancy cocktails, of course. In fact, the entire hotel, an Arts and Crafts-style lodge that opened in 1913, evokes a long-lost era of glamour and adventure.

11. Check out the live music scene

Old-time music and bluegrass were birthed in the Southern Appalachians, and this high-lonesome heritage is the default musical vibe across the city. But an influx of innovative musicians keeps the traditional sounds fresh, and the music scene is thriving. Most music venues are on the small side, so performances feel up close and personal. The Orange Peel welcomes big-name indie bands, while the Grey Eagle showcases up-and-coming local, regional and national acts playing a mix of genres. Breweries often have live music, too.

Play games at Asheville Pinball Museum. J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

12. Play at unique interactive museums

No quarters are needed at the Asheville Pinball Museum, where you can play as many games as you want on the old-school pinball machines with paid admission. There are 40 pinball machines and 40 classic video games available for play. The interactive Moogseum spotlights the work of Dr Bob Moog, a long-time Asheville resident who invented the first commercial synthesizer, which electronically reproduces the sounds of instruments. Both museums are downtown.

13. Savor tapas as Cúrate

In a city dubbed Foodtopia, it seems ill-advised to focus on just one restaurant. But consider Cúrate a gateway culinary experience that will inspire you to discover what the rest of the chefs here have to offer. Opened by Chef Katie Button and her Catalan husband Félix Meana in 2011, Cúrate was at the forefront of Asheville's transformation into a nationally acclaimed dining destination. Folks from far and wide continue to clamor for a spot at this intimate yet festive restaurant that showcases the sensual flavors of authentic Spanish tapas.

14. Learn about area plant life at the North Carolina Arboretum

With 65 acres of gardens, groomed hiking and biking trails and innovative exhibits blending nature and art, the North Carolina Arboretum is a pretty place to escape. The themed gardens reveal the diversity of plant life in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, and their designs often nod to the region's cultural heritage.

Shop for unique gifts and souvenirs in the River Arts District where artists sell their work. John Burke / Getty Images

15. Explore the River Arts District

Aging warehouses along the French Broad River now house a diverse collection of galleries and working studios. Indie restaurants, hip coffee shops and scrappy Wedge Brewing Co keep the neighborhood buzzing throughout the day. More than 180 artists exhibit and sell their work – jewelry, paintings, ceramics, glassware, metal textiles, and wood – in the still-growing neighborhood, which stretches one mile along the river southwest of downtown.

Planning tip: A gallery walk with workshops, demos, live music and wine tastings occurs on the second Saturday of the month.

16. Shop local... and regional

There are numerous shopping districts in Asheville, but the best all have one thing in common: an abundance of independent owners and locally produced goods. Downtown is chock-full of local shops, from galleries and bookshops to chocolate boutiques and outdoor stores. Art in all its forms is sold in galleries across 23 buildings in the River Arts District. Craft galleries are a highlight in the town of Black Mountain, just up the road.

17. Take a LaZoom City Comedy Tour

Climb aboard the purple bus for a raucous comedy tour of the city. Learn about Asheville's history and its coolest hidden spots on a drive through the historic downtown, the South Slope District and the River Arts District.

Planning tip: Kids tours, a ghost tour and a beer tour are also available, and small dogs are allowed on board.