Depending on where you measure, the continental US spans approximately 3000 miles from coast to coast. That's a lot of ground to cover. Most visitors narrow down their travels to one region – or one fascinating city – for the duration of their trip to the US, but which coast to land on proves to be a challenging decision.

Are you more into the fast-paced, urban energy of the East Coast or the laid-back, casual vibe of the West Coast? Whether you have lifetime loyalties or you're trying to nail down where to go on your US trip, two of our editors are here to help.

West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec, Maine. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

The East Coast is a well-connected cultural and historical icon

Ann Douglas is an editor at Lonely Planet who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, and now calls New York City home. She’s spent her life living up and down the East Coast.

How do I sum up the region that’s been the most influential in cultivating this country’s national identity (which, for the purpose of this debate, encompasses the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and the South)? And by national identity, I mean our superb culinary scene, iconic cities, captivating musical genres and fascinating history, to name a few contributions.

The beauty of visiting this part of the country is how much of this identity you can experience in one visit – truly, the region is conducive to any length of trip. Start in one of the region’s fast-paced, walkable cities that are blessed with localized public transport, like New York City, Miami or Washington, DC. No need to shell out the funds for a rental car only to sit in hours of traffic (lookin’ at you, LA). On the same note, traveling between popular destinations on the East Coast has never been easier (no flight necessary), thanks to extensive Amtrak routes across the region.

Clockwise from top left: Brooklyn Bridge. The Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. Little Havana in Miami, Florida. Acadia National Park. Credits: Cavan-Images, Jon Bilous, fokke baarssen, Martina Birnbaum/Shutterstock

My opponent will tell you that the landscapes on the East Coast can’t compare to those out West. In a 2001 interview with British art critic David Sylvester, Virginia native and acclaimed artist Cy Twombly once said of his home region of the Shenandoah Valley: “It’s not one of the most exciting landscapes in the world, but it’s one of the most beautiful…because it has everything.” I have to agree, not only in regard to the Shenandoah Valley, but I’ll argue his point further that it applies to the entirety of the East Coast. We have mountains, beaches, lakes, streams, valleys, swamps, plains – I’ll concede deserts to the West, but just know that the East Coast doesn’t need the theatrical terrain because of its inherent, diverse beauty. For example, just think about how many different coastal experiences you can have, from glamorous beaches in Miami to salt marshes in the Lowcountry to lobster rolls on Martha’s Vineyard. Side note: New England’s fall foliage alone will draw you back year after year.

I can’t talk about the East Coast without an ode to its admirable culinary contributions. Pizza, bagels, pizza bagels. Fried chicken, Philly cheesesteak, chicken fried steak. Lobster rolls, gumbo, key lime pie, Boston cream pie, barbecue – a multitude of iconic dishes were born in this region, and all the West has to counter this is tacos? Then there are our musical achievements: jazz in New Orleans and Brooklyn, the blues across the South, folk music in Appalachia and a host of other genres that have shaped the US music industry.

It’s a no-brainer I would sway east because that’s where my roots are, but family connection aside, I will also always feel drawn to this place because of its culture. Folks ‘round these parts tend to be more direct and tell you how they feel, and living in closer quarters means that we’re inherently more sociable.

My parting words: if you’re a first-time visitor to the US, go to the East Coast. Save the West Coast for when you come back, have more time and want to go further.

View from the overlook at Tank Hill Park in San Francisco, California. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

The West Coast has unparalleled natural beauty, epic outdoor experiences and dazzling cities

Brekke is an editor at Lonely Planet from Los Angeles (okay, the Valley). She has lived in Santa Barbara and San Francisco, California, with family ties to Bend and Portland, Oregon and Washington state, though she calls New York City home. She’s back and forth to the West Coast several times a year.

What can I say: West Coast = Best Coast! I won’t say what adjective starting with the letter “L” modifies “East.” But you’re smart, you get it. I grew up driving the canyons, skiing the mountains, traversing the desert, swimming in the ocean, eating the best Mexican food outside of Mexico – basically eating the best food in the world because it’s all grown nearby. We don’t freeze our strawberries. We do pluck lemons and oranges and apples off trees and eat them then and there.

Where did the Spanish set up shop in the 1500s? Where did the gold rush? Where did movies and television begin? Where did Thomas Keller change fine dining as we know it today? Where did Wolfgang Puck invent California Cuisine? Where did Alice Waters pioneer the farm-to-table movement? Where do all the most important creative minds make their homes? Where were the most successful companies in our land founded? Let me check my iPhone – oh wait, my Amazon delivery is almost here, so I better pause my Uber.

And that’s just the superficial stuff. The West Coast is democratic. You don’t need to be a billionaire to hit the beach in Los Angeles or San Francisco or Oregon or Washington; try spending one night in the Hamptons, Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket for less than $1000!

Clockwise from top left: Laguna Beach, California. Yosemite Valley, California. Mt Washington, near Bend, Oregon. Pike Place Public Market in Seattle, Washington. Credits: Jon Bilous/Shutterstock, Cavan-Images/Shutterstock (2), Wasim Muklashy/Shutterstock

The West Coast has a car culture, which means nothing is off-limits. You can ski in the morning and surf in the afternoon. You can visit thousands of national and state parks, some of the most breathtaking in the world like Olympic, Yosemite, Redwoods, Channel Islands and more. This means you can climb, kayak, sail, hike, camp, trek and basically do anything you can dream of within a few hours' drive.

The wine and beer offerings are far superior than any in the East, whether you go tasting in Paso Robles or the Napa Valley or gulp down beers in Bend or Portland. Architectural marvels are on display, with landmarks including the Eames House, Schindler House, Salk Institute by Kahn, Gamble House by Greene & Greene, and Wright's Taliesin West and Hollyhock House – and that’s just midcentury. Check out Hearst Castle in San Simeon if you want to lose your mind (in a good way).

Then there are the museums: The Broad, the Getty, the Academy Museum (and that’s just a sampling of Los Angeles). The cities are diverse and offer all kinds of cultural experiences. Then there’s the coast itself. Drive Hwy 1 up and down just once if you can. Take the Coast Starlight Train from Seattle to Los Angeles. Sail the Channel Islands, the San Juan Islands, or under the Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay.

The West Coast may not be as convenient to Europe as the East Coast, but that’s hardly a reason to leave it for later. Give yourself the gift of seeing the USA at its best by starting with the best coast – this is, after all, home of the American Riviera!