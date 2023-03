The former home and studio of Vienna-born architect Rudolph Schindler (1887–1953) offers a fine primer on the modernist elements that so greatly influenced mid-century California architecture. The open floor plan, flat roof and glass sliding doors, while considered avant-garde back in the 1920s, all became design staples after WWII.

Today Schindler’s old pad houses the MAK Center for Art and Architecture, which runs a roster of other exhibitions and activities.