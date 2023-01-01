Interior design is big in WeHo, with more than 120 trade-only showrooms at the Pacific Design Center and dozens more in the surrounding Avenues of Art & Design (Beverly Blvd, Robertson Blvd and Melrose Ave). PDC showrooms generally sell only to design pros, but often you can get items at a mark-up through the Buying Program.

The PDC itself is an architectural landmark designed by Cesar Pelli of Petronas Twin Towers (Kuala Lumpur) fame. Best viewed from a Runyon Canyon trail or a hotel rooftop, the three glass buildings, one each in race-car red, forest green and cobalt blue, bear a rather striking footprint.