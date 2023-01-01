Beverly Canon Gardens

Radiating a Spanish Colonial vibe, this soothing courtyard garden connects Beverly Dr with Canon. It was built by the developers of the Montage to create more public usage of the hotel and at lunch the fountain-side picnic tables are full. It's also a lovely spot to work, with free wi-fi and power sockets near the corners of the central courtyard.

The gardens host popular free music concerts on Thursday evenings from June to August, as well as free film screenings on Sunday nights from early July to late August. See http://lovebeverlyhills.com for dates and details.