Beverly Hills High School

Alumni of the only major public school in Beverly Hills include rockers Slash and Lenny Kravitz, and actors Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Cage, Richard Dreyfuss, Betty White and Tori Spelling. Originally the producers of Beverly Hills, 90210 had wanted to base and shoot the '90s TV drama here but the school refused, leading to the creation of the fictional West Beverly High School, primarily shot at Torrance High School.

Despite the snub, the campus has appeared in numerous movies, including Clueless.