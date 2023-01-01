Affectionately known as the ‘Pink Palace,’ the Beverly Hills Hotel has served as unofficial hobnobbing headquarters for the industry elite since 1912. In the 1930s its Polo Lounge was a notorious hangout of Darryl F Zanuck, Spencer Tracy, Will Rogers and other lords of the polo crowd.

Marlene Dietrich had her very own 7ft-by-8ft bed installed in Bungalow 11, and billionaire recluse Howard Hughes went progressively off his nut during 30 years of delusional semi-residence. Elizabeth Taylor bedded six of her eight husbands in various bungalows. While filming Let’s Make Love, Yves Montand and Marilyn Monroe were probably doing just that; Marilyn is also reported to have ‘bungalowed’ both JFK and RFK here.