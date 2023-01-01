Frederick R Weisman Art Foundation

The late entrepreneur and philanthropist Frederick R Weisman had an insatiable passion for art, a fact confirmed when touring his former Holmby Hills home. From floor to ceiling, the mansion (and its manicured grounds) bursts with extraordinary works from visionaries such as Picasso, Kandinsky, Miró, Magritte, Rothko, Warhol, Rauschenberg and Ruscha. There's even a motorcycle painted by Keith Haring. Tours should be reserved at least a few days ahead.

The mansion itself was designed by architect Gordon Bernie Kaufmann, whose projects include the Hoover Dam.

Check the website for special exhibitions held off-site.