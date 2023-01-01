Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden

Located northeast of Royce Quad at the sprawling UCLA campus is this verdant sculpture garden, considered one of the most comprehensive in the country. Muse over 70-plus works by American and European greats such as Henry Moore, Auguste Rodin, Hans Arp, Alexander Calder and Jacques Lipchitz, all set amid jacaranda, redwood and coral trees. We're partial to the giant, torqued ellipse by Richard Serra, dominating the plaza of the adjoining Broad Art Center.